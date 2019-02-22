Ways of keep your relationship exciting, hot love in the air even when jobless and facing HELB arrest

By Chebet Makena

Hi my loves!

‘The month of love’ is coming to an end…thought I’d finish it off on that note. I’m curios, did you feel the love? Was it any different from January? (Apart from financial differences😅). Let me know!

Today’s post, is a re-blog; I published this article sometime back on another website. I took the re-blog path today because; I’m not in the right state of mind to write a genuine post🙈, also I’ve been quite busy this week so I may not be able to come up with a blog post. All this to say, I didn’t want Friday to pass without a blog post😊.

In the post I’m sharing some tips I think could help you keep that fire (whatever this means) in your romantic relationship. Basically an exciting and meaningful relationship with your lover. Let’s indulge…

Friendship first

Before you become lovers, cultivate friendship. This way, it is easier to express yourself. Friendship with your soul mate creates a firm bond and as they say, a strong foundation results in a strong building, in this case relationship.

Acknowledge it won’t be a smooth ride

Ups and downs are definitely part of relationships. Understanding and accepting this fact does a great deal because you are able to come up with ways of dealing with fluctuations when they kick in. With this, both of you are able to grow in your relationship when you correct and learn from each other. William Shakespeare said expectation is the root of all heartache. Don’t expect that it’s going to be all perfect.

Novelty is key

Routine is lethal~ Paulo Coelho. Doing the same thing over and over is boring and more harm is that it makes the other party want to explore (elsewhere). In matters relationships, one may end up finding an alternative spouse, let’s not imagine that. Be creative, come up with new and refreshing ways to enjoy each other’s company. Doesn’t have to be extravagant. little things are meaningful too!

Allow for ‘lit bulb’ moments

You know when a random idea comes to your mind and you let it pass? That is an ideal idea to make happen. Be spontaneous with your partner, it makes the relationship exciting, especially when it comes as a surprise.

Don’t just tell, show!

‘I love you’ may be very easy to say but it does a great deal if you show your spouse you love them. It is possible to say something you don’t necessarily mean, therefore, go the extra mile. Look up the five love languages, which one does your lover love most? Do that.

Vacation

Well, you don’t have to travel to achieve this, but if you can, the better. Spend time just the two of you, outside your normal environment, enjoy each other’s company, rediscover and most importantly, have fun.

No, I’m not a relationship expert. No, these are not facts. Yes, these are my opinions.

That’s all I have for this week’s post. Feel free to share it, like and leave your thoughts down below.

Here’s to the weekend🥂

Love & Hugs!