Stop stealing from the youths, Hon.Jaguar warns Mutua’s KFCB

MP Jaguar has today jumped in to defend the youth in the entertainment and local art industry.

The MP who is also a musician has urged the Kenya Film Classification Board not to strain the industry by imposing license fees.

Jaguar gave his reasons saying that a lot of youth depend on the industry to earn a living.

As we advocate compliance of the law, I urge @infoKFCB not to strain the local Arts & Ent. Industry by imposing licence fees

A lot of youth depend on arts & entertaiment

Such actions hinder the growth of an Industry struggling to rise above its challenges #FilmLicenseRequirements pic.twitter.com/2kOTeVWu68 — Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) January 22, 2019

The Mp says that such restriction hinders growth of the industry even as it struggles to rise above its challenges.

Jaguars remarks come after KFCB announced the regulations and sent a warning to filmmakers who do not have licenses.

On the 18th of December, the Board also issued an ultimatum of 14 days to film makers whose licences have expired for them to renew them.

This warning is in regard to Ezekiel Mutua’s statement concerning the compliance to the filming requirements in line with the laws of Kenya.

Mutua said that, their attention was drawn to numerous incidents of persons engaging in filmmaking activities in the country without obtaining filming licenses from the Board as required by law.