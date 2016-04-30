Signs That Your Bae Is A Member Of Team Mafisi Sacco.

By Agnes Sikuku

1.When his phone is guarded like the big five in our national parks.He can even go to the bathroom or toilet with his phone.

2.His exee’s are uncountable.

3.Like a hyena,he drools every time he sees a curvy woman.Wether real or in pictures.

4.You can’t visit him without prior notice.

5.Should you clean his house you will came across earings,hairbands,lipstick and ladies lotion.We know Bae doesn’t use them.

7.Even if the sky is falling he won’t introduce you to his friends,family and enemies.

8.Incase you are living together and your girlfriend visits,he will be very excited and act like it’s him who has been visited.

9.You are his current Bae,so is his exee,that girl he chats endlessly with and other unknown girls.

10.When he has more than two baby mamas and shows no signs of retiring from the sacco.

11.When 90% of the girls in the estate have been hit on by Bae.

12.Incase the world is swept of all women and it becomes “A world without women” Your Bae will die of instant depression.

13.If all his friends are accomplished Mafisi members with many wives,girlfriends and mistresses, it goes without saying that he’s also a member.Don’t forget birds of the same feathers flock together.

14.Sometimes-those times are many-even the National intelligence folks can’t locate him.

15.He makes friendship and maintains acquaintances with women easily.

16.He can hit on anybody.The cute estate girl,your girls,that random passanger,girls on social media,mama nguo and anything in a skirt irrespective of age.

17.Even if his life depends on him having your picture as his profile picture,he would rather die.He will lose his membership at the sacco.

18.He is of marriagable age but out of his many girlfriends he doesn’t know who to marry.Again he’s not ready to relinguish the benefits from the mafisi sacco.

19.He is married but removes his wedding ring when he knows he can get a new catch.If he doesn’t have a ring,he will swear like a sailor that he isn’t married.

20.He admires reknown team mafisis like:Akuku danger,hustler men with countless girlfriends and all successfull or failed polygamous men.