Radio host hints on being a lesbian, says she doesnt want to be married to a man

Super emcee and radio presenter, Sheila Kwamboka popularly known as Kwambox, just revealed she has made a personal decision to live the rest of her life as a spinster.

Why such a bold and unconventional choice you ask.

Well, according to the popular entertainer, she feels relationships have long lost meaning and as such, in her consciousness, there are no positive reasons to talk about relationships leave alone be in one.

I feel like right now relationships are as confused as possible,” stated Kwambox.

She then went on to add, “I feel like the fabric of what used to hold the society together is no longer there.

As a society, we are in that confusion trying to figure out what’s next.”

So, in that confusion, I decided I’m going to date myself and wait for Jesus Christ my Lord and personal savior.”

Emphasizing on why she’d chosen to remain single, Kwambox quoted the Bible highlighting that the book acknowledges marriage is not a must.

“St Paul told the church; marriage is not a must, but it is good.

“Meaning one is at liberty to choose and I have decided, let me do other things.

“That’s why I don’t like talking about relationships because I have nothing positive to say,” Kwambox added.

Sorry to all the lads and ladies out there who’d been eyeing the hype media personality, she is here for a good time of solitude till kingdom comes.

I quoted both genders because as you all, for eons Kwambox’s sexual orientation has been a subject of discussion by a majority of her fans, due to her tomboyish fashion sense.

However, the former Big Brother Africa contestant has managed to remain as discrete as possible as far as her private relationship is concerned, leaving us to reel in curiosity.

Back in 2015, the 37-year-old was forced to respond to allegations that she’s lesbian following her stint at BBA.

“This question bores me for real. Because it has nothing to do with anything.

You know what I mean? It’s like me asking you, do you have a headache? Like that has nothing to do with anything.” She responded without giving an actual answer.

Kwambox came into the limelight after her first stint in BBA 3, in 2008. She entered the competition at 23 years of age.

She then returned to BBA in its fifth season, in 2010, and even though she lasted till the last day she sadly didn’t win.