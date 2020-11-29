‘Please donate the mzungu homosexual to Maina Kageni’- Robert Alai tells Eric Omondi

As the search for Eric Omondi’s wife continues on Instagram, a french gay who seems like he is in mid 50s is among those who have expressed love on Kenya’s most hard working joker. In a repost on his Instagram page, Eric asked songstress Akothee to come for his French ‘people’ (one of Akothee’s several baby dads is a French national), to which bad ass blogger Robert Alai urged Eric to instead wing Maina Kageni… and Instagram was on fire… follow the debate on Eric’s IG page…

Ofcoz it is not the first time Maina’s sexual orientation been summoned for questioning on social media as the 49 year old Radio king is still a bachelor despite his over the Radio moon career success for the past 20 years…