Pastor Arrested for Selling Tickets to Heaven at Whooping Sh50 Thousand

The Kingdom of God suffereth violence and the schemers taketh by force- Revised Edition.

Men of the God across Africa have been known to perform a number of heinous acts which they perceive as means to seek divine power but to a normal person, it doubles up as madness.

African pastors particularly from Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa have a knack for not only entertaining, but also raising serious questions to modern religion.

The pastor from Zimbabwe became an online sensation when it emerged he was selling tickets to heaven to congregants who somehow felt they might not make the cut to the ‘promised land’.

Police had to intervene and nab the pastor who claimed to have been personally informed by Jesus to offer heavy sinners a chance at salvation through the tickets.

“I don’t care what people or the police are saying about me, I am being persecuted because of doing the work of God. Jesus Christ appeared to me and gave me the tickets made of pure gold so that i can sell to people who want salvation” he defended himself in an interview.

According to reports, the pastor was arrested alongside his wife after he outrageously told thousands of congregants about his peculiar ‘encounter’ with Jesus.