Drama as Nandi Governor Sang Sends Sexy Message to Wrong Whatsapp Group

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been on the receiving end after he sent a wrong text to a Whatsapp group.

The Governor who seemed to be sending either his wife or clande a message saying “You know I love you right?” has been heavily criticized by Nandi residents.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been on the receiving end after he sent a wrong text to a whatsap group😂😂. The Governor who seemed to be sending either his wife or clande a message saying "You know I love you right?" has been heavily criticized by Nandi residents. pic.twitter.com/1RAbTy2xua — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 24, 2018

This is not the first time the youngest Governor finds himself in a scandal.

Two months ago, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei accused Sang, of employing redundant slay queens, leading to poor service delivery in the county.

Cherargei and Sang are among the youngest elected senators and governors respectively. But they have had a frosty relationship since they got into office last year.

Speaking during a function in Mosop constituency, Cherargei accused Sang of side-lining qualified personnel for slay queens who are given unnecessary job positions.

“It is good because the governor is here so that it does not become gossip. My concern is to find out the whereabouts of Sh13 million, which I am told might have been channeled to purchase water, mandazi and to entertain slay queens. This is because each child is entitled to the fund which is also part of their taxes,” said the senator.

He added: “I have no problem with people of light complexion, my mother is also light-skinned. But are we going to do with those are dark-skinned? Who is going to employ them if the criterion required is that you be light-skinned?”