KTN News anchor Ben Kitili KICKED OUT by wife Amina Mude barely two years after wedding

KTN news anchor Ben Kitili and his beautiful wife Amina Mude have separated just two years after their wedding

Taking to Instagram, Kitili’s wife, Amina made the announcement and expressed confidence that all shall be well, she said she was grateful for the good memories they shared during their union and their two beautiful children.

The 27-year-old beauty mama also explained that she and her ex were on good terms and there was no bad blood between them despite their circumstances.

Amina expressed dilemma over what the future had in store for them although a sneak peek into her Instagram timeline shows that she has deleted all photos belonging to Kitili.

According to Amina, there is no bad blood between them as they are focused on raising their two beautiful kids.

The couple exchanged nuptials at the attorney general’s chamber and later held an “invites only” low key ceremony at a Nairobi Hotel on November 16, 2018.

Amina is a muslim while Ben is a christian, their religion did not stop the union despite facing backlash with Amina being castigated for marrying a Christian.

“In marriage, God is more important than religion. To those who are not so welcoming, we forgive you… you have a constitutional right to your opinion… however, should any of you cross the line against the law – as I said, I ‘ll protect my family with my all,” Kitili responded to the haters.

Last year, the couple welcomed their second baby, a boy whom they named Roman Hami Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather who was named Kitili wa Muthengi.

“Another rock for my sling..Roman Hami Kitili..named Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather, Kitili wa Muthengi, a legend who had 33 wives…” an excited Kitili wrote on social media.

The couple also have a daughter together.