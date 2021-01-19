Kikuyu female artist regrets losing 200k from Uhuru after attending DP Ruto meeting (18k)

By Wahome Thuku via fb

THERE is this female Kikuyu gospel musician who has been having a fairly serious family financial need.

On Friday last week, she receives a call from one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s friends offering support of Ksh200k. But due to this or that commitment, the two could not meet on Friday. They agree to meet yesterday, Monday.

This Uhuru friends calls the lady. The lady tells him she is at a certain place attending to a family member who is unwell.

The man waits and waits and waits, then eventually they have a meeting and he hands over the Ksh200k to her.

Only for the man to see photos in social media, take at the DP’s residence in Karen, with the female musician there.

It was then that he learns that the musician had been managing him, with the lies that she was attending to the ailing relative yet she was at Karen.

At Karen, each of the musicians received Ksh18,000. They thought they would get more. And they had been assured that no photographs would be taken.

But taking the group photo came before the envelopes were handed out, so it was Money or the Box. In fact the photos had been posted on the DP’s page even before the musicians had left Karen.

This one female musician would have received way more that that from Uhuru’s friend. That is now a gone chance, that tap is now dry. If she has to reopen the money pipe, she has to choose – either refund the Ksh200k or the Ksh18K

Our artists love money more than life. Wherever the money will come from doesn’t matter. But again, its always wise to see which side money is likely to “consistently” come from.

But on the flip side, the differences between Uhuru and Ruto are now playing openly and way way way underground.