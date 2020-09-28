Khaligraph Jones’ ex-lover Cashy Karimi accuses him of being a deadbeat dad

Singer Khaligraph Jones alias Papa Jones has been accused by his ex-lover Cashy Karimi Muriungi has accused him of neglecting his parental roles.

Miss Cashy has taken to social media to call out Khaligraph Jones for not supporting his son. In her tweet posted on Sunday September 27, 2o2o, Cashy called out the Hip-hop singer telling him that their son was sick and that he need a health insurance.

@KHALIGRAPH excuse me, your son is sick. Health insurance? — cashy (@cashykarimi) September 27, 2020

One of Kenyans on Twitter then took on Cashy, asking her if she did not have the singer’s phone number. She responded saying that she do have, but she has unsuccessfully tried to reach out to him.

She went ahead to say Khaligraph Jones was being negligent, despite efforts to engage him amicably.

“Niko nayo (phone number), yes. But hapatikani… my son is sick. In a Pandemic, and he is being negligent, despite my efforts to engage amicably. My child’s rights mean more than theatrics and showbiz,” she posted.

Niko nayo, yes. But hapatikani… my son is sick. In a Pandemic, and he is being negligent, despite my efforts to engage amicably. My child’s rights mean more than theatrics and showbiz. https://t.co/I1JNhB1nxa — cashy (@cashykarimi) September 27, 2020

Cashy later shared documents sent to Khaligraph Jones by her lawyers saying parents should share equal responsibility when co-parenting. She argued that she has been taking their son to hospital alone since his birth.

“He is, and by all means his son as well. I have taken him to hospital, since conception he is now 2. and paid cash, with receipts that have been presented before my lawyers and his.Parents share equal responsibility, but even the law knows a child is where showbiz draws the line,” she responded to another question of if she had taken a step of taking the child to hospital.

He is, and by all means his son as well. I have taken him to hospital, since conception he is now 2. and paid cash, with receipts that have been presented before my lawyers and his.Parents share equal responsibility, but even the law knows a child is where showbiz draws the line. https://t.co/Vkmzl3vIRA — cashy (@cashykarimi) September 27, 2020

Cashy Karimi Muriungi came to the limelight when she released the hit collabo Micasa Sucasa with her then-lover Khaligraph Jones.

They have a son (Xolani) who is now two years old.