”I Sleep With Two Old Men For Good Life, Give Me Money, Gifts etc”- Student Tells BBC

A 21-year-old Kenyatta University student has narrated how she has learnt to keep up with the likes of Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe. According to Jane, the only way a student like her can live a lavish life is by sleeping around with old sponsors.

In an interview with BBC seen by KT on Thursday, August 30, Jane stated she has two men who give her money for her various needs. “You have to hustle or else you will end up in the streets. The socialites are an inspiration to me. Vera owns a house in the US and she is living the life I want,” Jane said.

The bubbly lady does not understand why people cringe whenever they learn women exchange intimacy for money. “People just make it sound wrong but actually sometimes nothing about it is wrong at all,” she explained.



According to the bodacious student, older men are well aware of what they want. To her, most ladies do not want to run around with young campus boys. Her two sponsors ask about how her day has been and often pay attention to her needs. That, to her, is effort.

The KU student started work as a masseuse and her job helped her score a few rich men who were willing to pay handsomely for some hanky panky. In a day, her massaging job can make her up to a whopping KSh 10,000. “My only dream is to make my parents happy. People need to do what they have to do to get money,” Jane opened up.



Read more on TUKO NEWS