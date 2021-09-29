How the many middle class Nairobians get trapped into ‘Single Income, Single Identity’

Photo: Top comic Felix Odwuor aka Jalango, the smart working Nairobian with more than 5 income streams; he works as a breakfast show host at Kiss FM, he owns Arena Media, he is a lead vlogger at Jalango TV, he is into Tours and Safaris and not forgetting he is an actor and a top MC!!

3am Thought byGordon Opiyo via Facebook

I got this from a friend, and it reflects on the warning I have been giving people for years…… Never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever rely on one source of income, however stable, however lucrative and however safe you feel.. Always have a minimum of 4 real sources of income…..

Trapped!!!!

This is how the professionals get trapped into SISI – Single Income, Single Identity

A “mouse” was put at the top of a jar filled with grains He was too happy to find so much of food around him. Now he doesn’t need to run around searching for food and can happily live his life.

As he enjoyed the grains, in few days time, he reached the bottom of the jar. Now he is trapped and he cannot come out of. He has to solely depend on someone to put grains in the same jar for him to survive. He may even not get the grain of his choice and he cannot choose either. If he has to live, he has to feed on whatever has been put into the jar.

Here are my top 4 lessons from this:

1) Short term pleasures can lead to long-term traps

2) If things are coming easy and you are getting comfortable, you are getting trapped into survival mode

3) When you are not using your potential, you are losing it

4) If you don’t take right Action at right time, you will finish what you have and will be in no position to come out.

Copied from September 26, 2020