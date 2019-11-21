Hilarious: Pilsner is a young man’s drink, memories from campus days

By Silas Nyanchwani via fb

Yesterday, I learnt three things;

1. When I was in campus, Pilsner was the most ubiquitous drink. In fact every second drink on a bar table was Pilsner. Strangely, I knew of White Cap, but quite rarely saw it. It was this rare drink that was Mwai Kibaki’s favourite.

Over the years, Pilsner has disappeared from the table, it can take a year before I see the long-necked bottle.

So, yesterday, when I made this observation claiming that people no longer drink Pilsner, a gentleman was quick to correct me, that Pilsner still has its fans. Only that I have changed my crowd and no longer drink in the spaces I used to drink. Aha!

“For good measure, I am sure, you never used to see White Cap as much, but now you see it…” and in deed he was right on the mark.

“In short, you are no longer young, and Pilsner is a young man’s drink…”

2. That you will know how good economically a country is, by how artists are doing. If the artists/ sportsmen are rich, it means people have disposable income to dish to them.

Look at the state of football, and all manner of sports in Kenya… When Sport Pesa pulled out, everything nearly came to a standstill.

3. Cricket matches are the most expensive in terms of buying TV rights.

Lastly, Classic FM has an interesting discussion. It is a man who called yesterday and said he knows that his wife has other men in her life and has met some of them. And he is cool. In the village there were men whose wives were famous for being very adulterous, even young children but their husbands were so cool about it… And I know a dozen men who never mind their wives or girlfriends getting some out there. Strange world, isn’t.

King’ang’i just made me laugh when he said, if you think you are a man enough, dare ask your wife for the password to get phone. Lately, most men in the bar tell me, they will never touch their women’s phone. Because, Peace of Mind.