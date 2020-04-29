Ezekiel Mutua accused of bribing 50k Akothee for featuring him in Akamba hit

On Monday, the KFCB Boss Dr Ezekiel Mutua awarded singer Akothee with 50,000 for being the most improved artiste in Kenya. Mutua is known to be anti- twerking, nudity and vulger language…. However a quick check on Akothee’s social media handles confirms that the singer is the same old one, nothing has changed, she is still twerking live on Instagram like never before, shaking her blessed round bottom like a hot dark latino, beautiful right!

Now, it turns out in Akotheee latest release that was done in Akamba language she mentions Ezekiel Mutua and in a positive note and she has several invited the moral police on LIVE challenge while terking to the song. Word has it that Mutua’s hatred for nudes and twerking is a comoufrage, he loves it and silently he may be a porn addict. That Mutua loves Akothee’s twerks is no secret, the oldman is a hypocrite, he should consider running for Kangundo MCA seat, for he fits well to be a politician, our all time hypocrites.

Perhaps EACC should take up the matter and investigate Mutua for bribing Akothee using public funds just because she mentioned him alongside other Kamba bigwigs in her latest single, looks like a big deal for Mutua, a trained Kiswahili teacher from KU to be mentioned alongside big Ukambani names like Governors Prof Kibwana, Her Excellence Charity Ngilu, Governor Mike Sonko among others. Mwììtuasa. Check video:



“Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja & sons are the winners of the most creative piece of art in raising awareness on COVID-19. Esther Akoth alias Akothee takes the trophy for the most improved artist in Kenya. Her online messages and content of late are very inspiring. 50k for both!” announced Ezekiel Mutua via his official twitter handle.