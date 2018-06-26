VIDEO! Drama as Sex Worker Beats Senior Government Official who Reversed M-PESA Payment

Residents of an unidentified Estate in Nairobi were treated to juicy drama after an irate sex worker stormed her customer demanding for her dues after the client reversed the transaction.

The man, identified as Lenny allegedly called the network provider to reverse the transaction prompting the sex worker to come back to his house raging with an array of insults.

The enraged woman broke the windows in attempt to get Lenny to open the door and pay her.

She claimed the man had raw sex with her and she needed the money to buy P2 only to realize the man had reversed the transaction.

Mtu alikula na hakulipa. Lipeni madeni. Hii ni Nairobi. CBD. pic.twitter.com/cMy1qzXnrA — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 24, 2018

The same way tunawatumianga fare alafu wanazima simu✌ — Collins, Esquire (@collins_nzioka) June 24, 2018