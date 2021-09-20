5000 Need-Based Scholarships At University Du Quebec Canada – Fully Funded, see details

By Omar Jimenez

Applications are now open for the Need-Based Scholarships at University Du Quebec in Canada. These are Fully Funded international scholarships in Canada. All nationalities can apply for the applications of University Du Quebec scholarships. Applicants who want to study in the Graduate or Postgraduate programs are welcome to apply. These fully-funded Canada scholarships are available for both males and females.

These need-based Quebec Scholarships for international students are open in specific fields of study. All the deserving and needy students can apply, your education record will be considered but selection will be based on your need. These Canadian scholarships are sponsored by the Insilico Matters Laboratory & INRS. Also, candidates with external fundings are also encouraged to apply. No age limit is mentioned for the scholarships.



Brief details about Need-Based Scholarships in Canada

Country: Canada.

Host University: University Du Quebec.

Scholarship Program: Bachelors, Masters & Doctoral.

Scholarship category: Fully Funded

Deadline: 31st Dec 2021 (yearly)



Available Courses/Fields

Engineering

Chemical

Nano

Mechanical

Materials Science

Physical Sciences

Physics

Chemistry

Do apply to Online Scholarships At University Of People – Fully Funded

Scholarship Benefits

The followings are the financial awards/benefits for the selected students.

All the Tuition fees will be managed by the sponsored Institutes such as Insilico Matters Laboratory & INRS.

Travel costs are available for students.

Free Accommodation at the university hostel.

Living Allowances.

You need to fulfill these criteria for the Canadian scholarship applications.

All international students are eligible to apply.

Deserving Applicants who have the financial needs for studies.

Masters and Ph.D. programs are available to apply.

Research work.

English Language Requirements.

Proof of your financial needs.

Interest in the Research.

Statement of Interest.

Your previous educational record.

Scholarship Types

No Essay You Deserve it Scholarship

– $2,222

The Requirements for YDI Scholarships are: A) You must be a resident of any of the 50 United States, District of Columbia or US Territories B) You must be 16 years of age or…

Deadline: Sep 29 2021

Points Scholarship

– $10,000

The Points College Scholarship program was created to help students win scholarships without the hassle of filling out paper applications and writing dozens of essays. To be…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

Nitro Scholarship

– $2,000

To be eligible for the Nitro Scholarship you must be: A) A student who is currently enrolled as a high school senior or in an accredited college or university located within the…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

Be Bold Scholarship

– $25,102

The $25,000 “Be Bold” Scholarship is a no-essay scholarship that will be awarded to the applicant with the boldest profile. It takes less than 2 minutes to apply. To us, boldest…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

$1,000 Primus Scholarship

– $1,000

To be Eligible for the Primus Scholarship: A) Must be thirteen years of age or older on the date of entry. B) Must be a US citizen or legal permanent resident of the fifty…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

Rule the School Scholarship

– $2,000

Since 1995, our mission has been to help connect students with the right schools for them. Carnegie Dartlet, the organization that houses CollegeXpress, is an educational publisher…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

$1,000 Good Fortune Scholarship

– $1,000

To be eligible for the Good Fortune Scholarship: A) Must be thirteen years of age or older on the date of entry. B) Must be a US citizen or legal permanent resident of the…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

CollegeXpress Scholarship

– $10,000

Since 1995, our mission has been to help connect students with the right schools for them. Carnegie Dartlet, the organization that houses CollegeXpress, is an educational publisher…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

Cappex Easy Money Scholarship

– $1,000

The Cappex scholarship application is fast and easy. Scholarship Eligibility: This scholarship is open to high school sophomores, juniors, and first semester senior students…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

$10,000 College Scholarship for High School and College Students

– $10,000

To be Eligible: 1. You must be at least 13 years old and enrolled or will enroll in a college or university in the US. 2. You must be a legal resident of the U.S. or Puerto…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

10 Words or Less Scholarship

– $500

Scholarship Eligibility: A) Anyone who is between the ages of 14-25 who will be attending school in the Fall of 2022. B) This scholarship is provided by…

Deadline: Nov 30 2021

Path to Pro Scholarship Program

– $2,000

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural…

Deadline: Sep 30 2021

Simform STEM Scholarship

– $1,000

One of the Simform’s focus is to inspire young people to build their skills in the fields of STEM. To further pursue that we offer a scholarship reward of $1000 for the student who…

Deadline: Oct 01 2021

Olin E Teague Scholarship

– $4,000

The National Space Club and Foundation, founded in 1957, is a non-profit organization composed of representatives of industry, government, academia, and private individuals, who…

Deadline: Oct 15 2021

Odenza Marketing Group Scholarship

– $500

To be considered eligible for the Odenza Marketing Group Fall Scholarship you must: A) Be between the ages of 16 and 25 on October 30th, 2021. B) Submit answers to the essay…

Deadline: Oct 30 2021

Coca-Cola Scholars Program

– $20,000

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and…

Deadline: Oct 31 2021

Voice of Democracy Scholarship

– $30,000

Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and…

Deadline: Oct 31 2021

Stokes Educational Scholarship Program

– $30,000

The Stokes Educational Scholarship Program is a tremendous opportunity to gain valuable experience in your field while attending college and earning a degree. The Stokes Program is…

Deadline: Oct 31 2021



Builders’ Association Scholarships

– $3,000

The Builders’ Association Educational and Scholarship Foundation is recognized as a publicly supported organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service Code….

Deadline: Nov 01 2021

Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards

– $3,500

The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 23rd year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom…

Deadline: Nov 14 2021



James Alan Cox Student Photography Scholarships

– $2,500

High school students applying for these scholarships must have completed one year at an accredited high school (student must therefore be a sophomore or older) and should have…

Deadline: Nov 15 2021



Elks Most Valuable Student Competition

– $50,000

The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Applications…

Deadline: Nov 15 2021

Conerto High School Musicians Scholarship

– $2,500

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, in conjunction with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, is pleased to announce its Concerto Competition for High School Musicians…

Deadline: Nov 15 2021

Live Your Dream Awards

– $16,000

Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Live Your Dream Awards give…

Deadline: Nov 15 2021

Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program

– $160,000

The Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program is the largest undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to…

Deadline: Nov 18 2021

Real World Design Challenge Scholarships

– $50,000

The Real World Design Challenge (RWDC) is an annual high school competition run by a public-private partnership with the goal of sustainably increasing the Science, Technology,…

Deadline: Nov 20 2021

Dr Juan Andrade Jr. Scholarship

– $1,000

Since 1982, USHLI has awarded over $1.3 million in scholarships and internships to students from disenfranchised groups. Most notably, the Dr. Juan Andrade Jr. Scholarship for…

Deadline: Nov 30 2021

Volunteer for Vets Scholarship

– $1,000

Pontius Tax Law, PLLC is a proud supporter of U.S. Veterans. The firm’s founder, John Pontius, is a Veteran himself and is committed to honoring the men and women who have served…

Deadline: Nov 30 2021

Dell Scholars Program

– $20,000

It takes more than Financial Support to reach college graduation. That’s why the Dell Scholars program was designed to provide a support system for the challenges many students…

Deadline: Dec 01 2021

Chuck Hall Star Of Tomorrow Scholarship

– $6,000

CHUCK HALL spent most of his adult life helping young people through his long-time association with junior bowling. He joined the American Junior Bowling Congress in 1959 as a…

Deadline: Dec 01 2021

Lamber-Goodnow Scholarships

– $1,000

The Lamber-Goodnow Injury Law Team (an award-winning personal injury law firm serving Phoenix, Denver & Chicago) awards several academic scholarships to students pursuing…

Deadline: Dec 01 2021

National Space Club Scholarship

– $10,000

Since 2013, The National Space Club and Foundation has offered the opportunity for a student to give the keynote address at the National Space Club and Foundation’s annual Goddard…

Deadline: Dec 03 2021

Science Ambassador Scholarship

– $40,000

The Science Ambassador Scholarship is a full-tuition scholarship for a woman in science, technology, engineering, or math. Eligibility: A) You must be a high school senior or…

Deadline: Dec 13 2021

Burger King Scholars Program

– $50,000

Created in memory of BURGER KING Co-founder James “Jim” W. McLamore, the BURGER KING Scholars program has awarded $35 million in scholarships to more than 33,000 high school…

Deadline: Dec 15 2021

Rubincam Youth Award

– $500

The Rubincam Youth Award was established in 1986 to honor Milton Rubincam, CG, FASG, FNGS, for his many years of service to the National Genealogical Society and to the field of…

Deadline: Dec 15 2021

Odenza Marketing Group Volunteer Award

– $500

The main goal of the Odenza Marketing Group Volunteer Award is to encourage students to make a positive contribution to their individual communities, while providing scholarship…

Deadline: Dec 30 2021

Design Thinking Scholarship

– $1,000

American Graphics Institute offers multiple scholarships to encourage the use of design and creative thinking across various disciplines and fields. Several scholarships are…

Deadline: Dec 31 2021

Thiel Fellowship

– $100,000

Founded by technology entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel in 2011, the Thiel Fellowship is a two-year program for young people who want to build new things. Thiel Fellows skip or…

Deadline: Dec 31 2021

Wealth Wise Scholarship

– $1,000

The BadCredit.org Wealth Wise Scholarship is open to US undergraduate and graduate students seeking a career in the finance industry. The scholarship amount is $1,000 and will…

Deadline: Dec 31 2021

United States JCI Senate Foundation Scholarships

– $1,000

Each year, the U.S. Junior Chamber International (JCI) Senate Foundation grants $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan to continue their education at…

Deadline: Jan 14 2022

Mensa US Scholarship

– $2,500

There are two requirements for applicants: 1) Applicants must be enrolled in a degree program in an accredited U.S. institution of higher learning during the academic year…

Deadline: Jan 15 2022

Future Contractors of California Scholarship

– $750

CCIS is dedicated to the future of California’s contractor community. We are excited to offer scholarships for graduating high school seniors and currently enrolled college…

Deadline: Jan 31 2022

SEMA Memorial Scholarships

– $5,000

Every year SEMA helps students pay for their college tuition and SEMA Members pay off their student loans. Students from all academic and technical disciplines that lead to careers…

Deadline: Mar 01 2022

Horatio Alger Scholarship

– $25,000

As one of the nation’s largest college financial aid programs in the country, the Horatio Alger National Scholarship Program is one of the major scholarship programs nationally…

Deadline: Mar 15 2022



Avomeen Minorities in STEM Scholarship

– $2,500

We value the diverse backgrounds and experiences of our staff, and the diversity of our team is a big part of what makes Avomeen’s company culture so fantastic. Nearly half of our…

Deadline: Apr 01 2022

National Dairy Shrine Scholarships

– $3,000

Tomorrow’s dairy leaders are here today, in classrooms, dairy youth organizations, at dairy competitions and on dairy farms across the country. National Dairy Shrine’s task is to…

Deadline: Apr 15 2022



Lift Parts Express Scholarship

– $500

1. To be eligible for the Lift Parts Express Scholarship you must be either: A) A Current Senior in High School or B) A Freshman or Sophomore in College/University 2. Be a…

Deadline: Apr 30 2022

LM Scholarship Program

– $500

The LM Scholarship Program provides a $500 scholarship to a deserving student who is: 1. Currently enrolled or expects to be enrolled in a degree program (2 years of length).

Deadline: May 01 2022



Odenza Vacations College Scholarship

– $500

To be considered eligible for the Odenza Vacations College Scholarship you must: 1) Be between the ages of 17 and 24 on September 1st, 2022. 2).

Got a Spine Scholarship

– $500

To be eligible for the Arctic Chiropractic “Got a Spine Scholarship” a student must: 1) Be attending college or university no later than October of 2022. 2).

Deadline: May 02 2022



Review It Scholarship

– $1,000

Dr. Gabriel and Christine Chiu are active philanthropists who avidly support a variety of organizations such as: Children Mending Hearts, Cedars Sinai, the American Red Cross.

Deadline: May 15 2022



How To Apply

You need to follow all the details on the official website of IML for the scholarship application. Check out the official website below and scroll down till the end for details.