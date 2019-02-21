Why KMPDU wants medical Practitioners recalled from Homabay county

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has proposed that the health functions and doctors in Homa Bay County transferred to the National Government on claims that the county has failed in its roles.

KMPDU argues that the county government is unable to deliver health care services to the residents and therefore there is need to transfer all the services to the National government.

The union secretary general Dr. Ouma Oluga claims that the residents of the county are being denied their constitutional rights to health care casting the blame on governor Cyprian Awiti for the shortcomings in the health sector.



Ouma also disclosed that they are going to write a letter on Monday next week to request to terminate doctors’ service in the county.

The union National Chairman Dr. Oroko Obegi also said that health services in the county had collapsed and should be transferred to the National government with immediate effect.