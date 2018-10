Vote Results of all 47 Miss Tourism Finalists; Kiambu was Bottom, Ababu Namwamba Lover Lost

Kiambu county which is home to yellow yellows scored least votes may be she was picked from riparian ward lol or just cause Jenyans steriotype Kiambu witg kiriminoos but she was lucky, nobody out mafirifiri kwa macho yake…

Ababu Namwamba’s clande was like 3rd last (bottom) … hmmm kenyans hate vitu za wakubwa….

Check out results below:

*MISS TOURISM ONLINE RESULT AS OF 6:00PM DATE: 13 OCT 2018*

Total Votes: 300940

RABBY CHEPKEMOI (Bomet County) (Total Votes 949)

0%

JOYCE NASAMBU MUNYEFU (Bungoma County) (Total Votes 133948)

45%

ANN PAULA MACHIO (Busia County) (Total Votes 2792)

1%

BELINDA KIPTARUS (Baringo County) (Total Votes 1687)

1%

RUTH CHEPKIYENG (Elgeyo Marakwet County) (Total Votes 3130)

1%

FIDAH KARIUKI (Embu County) (Total Votes 726)

0%

BETH ODEK (Homabay County) (Total Votes 1328)

0%

IVY BRENDA CHEROTICH RONO (Kericho County) (Total Votes 117423)

39%

PHIDELIA MUTUNGA (Kwale County) (Total Votes 210)

0%

DEBORAH NALIAKA NJOROGE (Kiambu County) (Total Votes 115)

0%

EUNICE MAYIAMEI KISAKUI (Kajiado County) (Total Votes 1518)

1%

MAUREEN NYAGUTHII MURIITHI (Kirinyaga County) (Total Votes 494)

0%

TIFFANY MUTETHYA (Kitui County) (Total Votes 892)

0%

LINET JENDEKA KAMADI (Kakamega County) (Total Votes 1879)

1%

CHRISTINE HABELA MAJENI (Kilifi County) (Total Votes 462)

0%

ALEXINA (Kisii County) (Total Votes 1333)

0%

STELLA AGEYA (Kisumu County) (Total Votes 821)

0%

YVONNE WANGECI (Laikipia County) (Total Votes 2359)

1%

RUTH WACEKE KAMANDE (Murang’a County) (Total Votes 423)

0%

DIANA MGONDU MWENDWA (Makueni County) (Total Votes 787)

0%

BRIDGIT KANINI MUTINDA (Machakos County) (Total Votes 954)

0%

EDITH KNIGHT (Migori County) (Total Votes 417)

0%

MAUREEN WANGARE (Mombasa County) (Total Votes 240)

0%

FRIDAH GACHERI NTOMWAMBIA (Meru County) (Total Votes 365)

0%

BERNADETTE OGEGA (Nyamira County) (Total Votes 239)

0%

ROSE CHEREDI AMUNAVI (Nandi County) (Total Votes 215)

0%

MERCY MWITI (Nairobi County) (Total Votes 636)

0%

JANE NJERI MUGO (Nyeri County) (Total Votes 643)

0%

ANN NJERI NJOROGE (Nyandarua County) (Total Votes 437)

0%

NINA LEBOO MORINTAT (Narok County) (Total Votes 1863)

1%

JOYCE LEWALANI (Samburu County) (Total Votes 482)

0%

LETESIA ATIENO OSWAGA (Siaya County) (Total Votes 1069)

0%

STELLAH GITARI (Tharaka Nithi County) (Total Votes 609)

0%

ZIPPORAH ALIMLIM ILIKWEL (Turkana County) (Total Votes 1120)

0%

MERCY MALINGU (Trans Nzoia County) (Total Votes 3508)

1%

ZILPA CHUCHU KOKOTE (Tana River County) (Total Votes 871)

0%

UNITER CHEPCHUMBA BITOK (Uasin Gishu County) (Total Votes 6200)

2%

DAISY ISIAHO LUDENYI (Vihiga County) (Total Votes 2194)

1%

SARAH PKYACH (West Pokot County) (Total Votes 4703)

2%

SHAMSA NOOR (Wajir County) (Total Votes 899)

0%

WALUHYA WALIVOTE WALAI-133K

@MWALIMUATARI