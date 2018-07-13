SEX SCANDAL: Kericho Governor Caught in a Steamy Affair With His Deputy

The Kericho governor Prof Paul Chepkwony has been shoved to court with a myriad of accusations ranging from misuse of public funds, nepotism, impregnating campus girls and having a love affair with his female deputy.

The case was brought up by his MCA,Paul Kibiegon Chirchir ‘Tarimbo’ of Kapsoit Ward, where he accused the County boss of hiring his girlfriend, in-laws and cousins illegally.

But in his replying affidavit, Prof Chepkwony has denied the allegations, but kept mum on claims touching on his alleged affair with his deputy governor, Susan Kikwai.

Chirchir alleges that Chepkwony, a 48 year old professor of chemistry, had a fling with his deputy. This, according to the MCA, almost cost the governor his political seat following attempts to impeach him during his first term.

Kikwai, is the daughter of the one-time Member of Parliament of Kipkelion, Wiliam Kikwai, who has now retired to his ancestral home in Ainamoi Constituency.That happens to be the constituency that Governor Chepkwony also hails from. She is also a former director of the Kenya Investment Authority.

Chepkwony, a former university lecturer, denied the allegations and termed the accusations as malicious allegations meant to tarnish his name. He has also been accused of misusing millions of shillings meant for a compensation case, accusations he has also denied.

Chirchir further accuses Chepkwony of hiring his in-laws after splitting the health docket in two, besides hiring two other women without approval of the County Assembly after splitting the department of agriculture into two.

In his replying affidavit, the governor seeks a retraction of the allegations by the MCA. He is also demanding an apology over the same.

Chepkwony, fondly known as ‘Timbilwet’ by the locals, however, downplayed the allegations of love affair with his deputy and female students during his time as lecturer at Moi University.

Chirchir alleges that Chepkwony impregnated and dumped a student, but later settled the matter out of court when he was sued at the Kericho Children’s Court. The MCA cites case number 35 of 2014 to back his claims.

In his response dated June 12, the governor accuses the MCA of portraying him as criminal, unaccountable to residents, one who has neither integrity nor regard to the law or procedures for public appointments.

Chepkwony’s affidavit partly states that: “The contents by the defendant have caused grave damage, distress and embarrassment among (his) family, peers and community at large, damage which is irreparable.”

But the MCA has prayed to the court to dismiss the governor’s suit terming it “unconstitutionality” since Chirchir claims the governor had sued him before by proxy at the Kericho High Court in a case which he claims was withdrawn before conclusion.

“Without prejudice to the foregoing, the defendant contends that the plaintiff’s suit is fictitious, scandalous, misconceived and farfetched and the defendant shall at the earliest opportune time seek to have the same struck out and/or dismissed. Notice whereof is hereby given” reads part of Chirchir’s sworn affidavit which also adds that “the court has no jurisdiction to grant the prayers sought the same being egregious and inimical.”

COURTESY/ NAIROBIAN