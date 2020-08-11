Don’t celebrate downfall of Speaker Elachi, you are next, Statehouse is coming for you – Governor Sonko warned

Just minutes after Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi rendered her resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nairobi County governor took to social media to celebrate her downfall.

Through his verified Facebook page, Sonko sent out coded messages which clearly implied that he was in celebrations.

The County chief posted three different video songs, in which artists are praising God for standing with them, and answering their prayers.

One of the videos had the message “God has listened to our prayers. There is a God in heaven who listens to our cries and answers them.”

The message in the other video also had a similar same message: “We have seen your mighty hand Lord. Your deeds are grateful from lower to higher. You have brought us from far. While holding our hand. You lift up your people and forever we praise you.”

He then posted Nadia Mukami’s ‘Maombi’ video song, which says “it is not witchcraft, but prayers.”

However, netizens who have reacted to his videos have warned him not to just celebrate yet, with some insinuating that Elachi’s resignation might be a well calculated move to dissolve Nairobi County.

Should it be dissolved, the city will be handed over to Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) under Director General Mohamed Badi.

Elachi while resigning on Tuesday morning said she was moving on to a new season in her political career and journey and going back to her Dagoretti North constituents.

She thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving her the opportunity to serve Nairobi for the last three years and said she hoped to serve in his administration in any other capacity in the near future.

She asked the assembly to stand firm and support Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi in transforming the capital.

Elachi advised Governor Sonko with whom she has had a frosty relationship with to focus on God and stop intimidation.