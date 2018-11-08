How Sonko stopped police from demolishing Embakasi School

A leaked audio recording has emerged detailing how Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stopped police from demolishing a school in Embakasi East Constituency just before the KCSE exams started.

In the audio leaked to Media Houses, Sonko is heard talking to the owner of the school which police and the provision administration had earmarked for demolition.



In the audio Sonko is also heard telling the woman that his administration stopped the demolition of kiosks and small businesses in the city.

In September, Sonko ordered for an immediate suspension of demolition of illegal structures in slums.

Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino toured Mradi area in Embakasi East and accused Sonko of ordering for demolition of houses in the area although one of a school in the area has confessed how Sonko rescued her school from being demolished.

Sonko said the directive follows various complains from Nairobi residents on how the demolitions are ruining the livelihoods of the poor.

Speaking during his father’s third Anniversary in Machakos county, Sonko said the teams in charge of demolition should give the affected families alternative structures before demolitions proceed.

“Today over the death of my father, I hereby direct the lands CEC, Director in charge of inspectorate and the county secretary to immediately stop the demolitions. I can no longer persevere seeing my people crying and wailing over destruction of property,” he said.

“Mimi nimeguruma kama simba wa Nairobi na haki ya Mungu kama kuna demolition itaendele bila approval ya ofisi yangu, nyinyi watatu mtaenda nyumbani,” he added.

(I have roared like the Nairobi Lion and if any demolition will be undertaken without the approval of my office, the three of you will be fired).

Sonko maintained going forward both the regeneration team and the county teams conducting demolitions across the county will have to seek a direct approval from his office.

The governor however maintained that demolitions of buildings and structures sitting on riparian lands and road reserves will proceed. He said that is impunity on environment and his administration in partnership with president Uhuru are committed to ensure Nairobi restores its glory.