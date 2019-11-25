Governor Sonko defends himself on significant corruption concerns

By Mike Sonko.

Earlier today during Radio Maisha breakfast show interview. I won’t relent on the fight against impunity and land grabbing in Nairobi despite the resistance by those involved in murky deals and illegal acquisition of property.

After investing heavily in Roads and Health sectors in the last two years, the Nairobi county government will now give more emphasis to the Environment, Water and Sewer services in the next two financial years.

The county’s road network has improved by 70% especially in the estates and densely populated areas like Pipeline, Kware, Kawangware, Kangemi and most parts in Eastlands.

An analysis of the Controller of Budget reports for the FYs 2017/18 and 2018/19 shows that the transport sector, which also includes building of bridges and street lighting, is the second biggest sector in terms of absorption of funds after health.

The county has spent over Sh5.6 billion on development in the last one year and close to Sh10 billion in the last two years.

Some of the projects that recorded the highest expenditure in development budget include the Nairobi Regeneration project (Sh800 million), Matopeni road (Sh119 million), development of selected roads in Utawala (Sh70 million), Sh52 million on perimeter walls, Gathuru road in Kawangware (Sh58 million), supply of water tanks (Sh51 million), Lumumba drive (Sh22 million).