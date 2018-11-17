If this is Oparanya’s development scorecard, then Lake Region Economic Bloc is a colossal scam. Instead of asking counties to contribute 200 Million to form a regional bank, the elitist outfit should re-shift its objectives purposely to learning by encouraging benchmarking and peer-review mechanisms internally to encourage those other 13 counties to emulate the progressive report and performance of Oparanya. But I know why they want a bank, they say thieves come to steal and destroy. Instead of encouraging inter/intra county learning. They know nothing will be there to steal, they want a bank…..which they will hastily turn into a harem. Kudos Oparanya, you are performing better than ALL the 13 governor in this bloc. Sad that instead of the regional bloc profiting from your wisdom, they are too obsessed with sharpening their criminal skills.
Governor Oparanya Delivered Development In Kakamega with zero PR and everybody can see and feel it!
Comments
Anonymous says
Uongo mtupu Kenya and Uhuru are day dreamers these countries has no influence and all are corrupted to the core.Five countries have backed Kenya’s push of a position at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-2022 term.
Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Rwanda made the decision at the 20th Extra Ordinary session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa.