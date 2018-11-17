Governor Oparanya Delivered Development In Kakamega with zero PR and everybody can see and feel it!

If this is Oparanya’s development scorecard, then Lake Region Economic Bloc is a colossal scam. Instead of asking counties to contribute 200 Million to form a regional bank, the elitist outfit should re-shift its objectives purposely to learning by encouraging benchmarking and peer-review mechanisms internally to encourage those other 13 counties to emulate the progressive report and performance of Oparanya. But I know why they want a bank, they say thieves come to steal and destroy. Instead of encouraging inter/intra county learning. They know nothing will be there to steal, they want a bank…..which they will hastily turn into a harem. Kudos Oparanya, you are performing better than ALL the 13 governor in this bloc. Sad that instead of the regional bloc profiting from your wisdom, they are too obsessed with sharpening their criminal skills.

