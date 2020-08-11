EXCLUSIVE Facts, WHY Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi RESIGNED 

1. Embattled Speaker Beatrice Elachi resigned just hours after 86 out of 123 MCAs approved her impeachment.

2. Elachi was facing several allegations including abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, contempt of court, illegal usurpation of powers among others.

3. The Speaker had lost support of staff at the Assembly after Clerk Jacob Ngwele was reinstated by the court.

4. The Speaker is also accused of usurping the functions of a substantive clerk, including approving and authorising expenditure, approving the procurement of goods and services and approving of payments, among other wrongdoings.

5. Irregular appointment of staff without the approval of the Nairobi City County Assembly board.

6. Using the President’s name and the NMS as a shield to advance irregularities.

7. Collaborating with rogue police officers to brutalise MCAs. Mulango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu is a case in point. She had lost the trust of 3/4 of the assembly.

8. Disrespecting the Jubilee Party; she refused to accept the reinstatement of Abdi Guyo as the majority leader despite a letter from the party SG Raphael Tuju.As if that is not enough, she went ahead and unilaterally suspended the interim majority leader Charles Thuo. She was running the assembly like a personal property.