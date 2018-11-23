Kenya Today

BREAKING: Kayole building demolition underway, Owner Carol Wanjiru arrested

Owner of a seven-storey building under construction in Kayole, Caroline Wanjiru has been arrested by Nairobi City County Government officials for building without necessary approvals and ignoring a demolition notice by City Hall and NCA. Demolition of the building underway.

