Uhuru Lied to DP Ruto over DRC Congo trip, inspected Ruto’s 500ha maize plantation?

By Onyinkwa Nyaks

If you lie to your wife that you are headed to Naivasha for some seminar, but instead head to Lamu with your ‘Mpango’ and her crew, you should ~ at the very least ~ not be seen on TV live from the Lamu Cultural Festival announcing how lit the event is, or posting pictures of your little escape on social media.

That is to say that after Uhuru lied to William that he was headed to Eritrea, but instead picked Raila and his crew and they headed to Congo, he ought to have stayed away from cameras of any sort. Unless of course he did so for one of these 3 reasons, or any combination of them.

First, it is possible that Raila was going to show them William’s 500K acre maize plantation in Congo because seeing is believing. Secondly after, Raila pulled Uhuru away from the staircase of the plane he was about to board and the next day they reduced William’s power and reshuffled the top security chiefs, it is possible that Uhuru now prefers that his flight route and itinerary is kept secret from William. Finally, a good number of unconstitutional takeovers of governments in Africa happen whilst the head of state is outside the country. It helps to cover one’s tracks in this savage jungle.