The Science Of Brainwashing Masses: PROPHET OWUOR’s EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

Prophet Dr Edward David Owuor, as one title suggests is very learned. He earned his first degree from Makerere University, his second at University of Nairobi, and his masters degree in Genetics (Inheritance) at Ben Gurion,

Israel before proceeding for his PhD in Molecular Genetics at University of Haifa (also in Israel).

He also holds a degree from the University of Giessen’s Institute for Genetics (Germany). Upon the completion of his Doctorate from the University of Haifa on Mt Carmel in

Israel, He was immediately offered appointment by two leading institutions in Medicine in the US.

The man born in 1966 in Yimbo, Siaya, joined the Centre for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology at the University of Illinois in Chicago as a Post-Doctoral Fellow where he researched and taught in the college of Pharmacy, and specifically the

Department of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics. He was a specialist of a branch of Drug Metabolism known

as Signal Transduction. He majored in Signal Transduction by cancer chemotherapeutic drugs.

