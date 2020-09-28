SUSPECTED HUMAN ORGAN THEFT at Kenyatta University Referral Hospital- Covid 19 casualities??

There is a disturbing rumour of human organs theft targeting COVID-19 patients at the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital. The rumour is powered by an detailed account of events after a family of a middle aged man who was admitted at the facility told one of his kin that there was plot to have killed for organ harvestin.

The victim who had been admitted in the facility had recovered and was set to be discharged BUT a day later the family was informed that he had developed complications, rushed to ICU and died just outside the ICU. The family requested a postmortem but the request was denied with the hospital management insisting that suspected COVID-19 casualities cannot be operated. The family is distraught and seeking justice and truth as to what caused death of their kin and if indeed all organs are intact.

More to follow…