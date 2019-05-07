By Milton Nyakundi via Kurunzi

Liverpool produced one of the greatest Champions League comebacks by overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate and reach the final.

After losing 3-0 at the Nou Camp, the Reds made the ideal start to this game when Divock Origi tapped home.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice in two second-half minutes to level the tie.

Origi then swept in a fourth from a clever corner routine to complete a remarkable victory.

Liverpool will play either Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on 1 June.

It was deja vu for Barcelona, who were beaten 3-0 in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Roma last year to exit the competition on the away goals rule, having won the first leg 4-1.

But for Liverpool it was another memorable European comeback that ranks alongside their victory against AC milan in the 2005 final and their 4-3 win against Borussia Dortmund and at Anfield three years ago.

Meabwhile Onyinkwa Onyakundi adds:

Divoc Origi’s stellar football career is largely the work of the hands of his dad Mike Okoth. Now Mike Okoth attended Itierio High School of Suneka, Kisii. He played for Shabana FC of Bosongo, Kisii, and even had his school fees paid by a resident of Bosongo, who was also the Club Patron of Shabana FC. It would therefore be only fair that a portion of whatever prize money that Liverpool earn from their Champion’s League campaign be shared with Shabana FC.