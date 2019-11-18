Breaking: Education CS Magoha releases 2019 KCPE results

Education cabinet secretary George Magoha is currently releasing KCPE results at KNEC headquarters.

Magoha has commended the ministry of interior coordination and other ministries for helping in the national exercise.

Magoha has asked for more advice from parents to girls in order to curb teenage pregnancy.

Magoha said the placement of students to form one will be done before December 2019.

Magoha further revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that scholarships reach most disadvantaged slums in the country.

CBC

14 million books already distributed in the country.

He also advised parents to invest more on their children