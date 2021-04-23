Caritas Microfinance Bank appoints David Mukaru as new CEO

The Board of Caritas Microfinance Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Mukaru as the Chief Executive Officer effective from 21st April 2021.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Kenya Methodist University. In addition, he is undertaking a Masters in Management of Agribusiness (MMA) at Strathmore Business School. He holds a Diploma in Business Administration from the Mombasa Polytechnic University College, an Advanced Certificate in Business Management from the Kenya Institute of Management plus a Diploma in Banking 1 from the Kenya National Examination Council.

He has attended several trainings such as Microfinance Advanced Leadership at Wharton Business School, Boulder Microfinance Training – Turin Italy, and many more courses that will be of benefit to his role as the CEO. To add to this, he is also a Certified Financial Education Master Trainer.

He joins Caritas Microfinance Bank from Faulu MFB where he was the Head of Business Growth, and before that he was in Equity Bank Kenya and Tanzania where he was the Head of Micro Credit and General Manager credit. He has 28 years of banking experience.

He is a highly experienced professional with a strong leadership record of developing diverse finance, non-financial products and consolidating highly performing teams.

Central Bank of Kenya has approved his appointment. The Board takes this opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment.

CPA Patrick Kinyori (FKIM)

Chairman – Board of Directors