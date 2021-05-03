748 Air Services Resumes Daily flights From Wilson to the Maasai Mara

Regional aviation company, 748 Air Services is pleased to announce the resumption of daily flights from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to the Maasai Mara.



The announcement comes after the cessation of movement was lifted by president Uhuru kenyatta on 1st May 2021.

“We are also delighted to inform our clients that for only $206 you can purchase a return ticket to the Mara. The Wilder beast migration season is forthcoming and we are calling upon the local and international tourists to book now.” Read their statement

Bookings can made directly on 748 Air Services website

www.748airservicesltd.com.

“We are encouraging local and international tourists to make bookings now as the peak season of Mara is approaching,” Said Moses Mwangi, Managing Director at 748 Air Services.



To ensure the safety of all our clients, COVID 19 Safety measures as per the Ministry of Health will be adhered to at all times.

For inquiries, please contact 748 air on:

sales@748airservices.com or call +254 769 185 851.

We look forward to flying you to the Majestic Mara.