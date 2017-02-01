EXPOSED: More Bodies of KDF Fallen Heros Arrive as Presidents Jets to Mombasa to receive nondescript ODM Defector



By Anwar Sadat

As the bodies of our fallen soldiers touched down, their commander in chief was laughing and having fan in Mombasa. The President has NEVER visited our soldiers in Somalia to give them moral support.

Now, even in DEATH, he had no time to receive their remains. In many nation, presidents will stop everything to honor the ultimate sacrifice of his soldiers. Though the president may not honor your sacrifice, We as a NATION salute your courage and HONOR your sacrifice. R.I.P —

