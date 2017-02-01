Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

EXPOSED: More Bodies of KDF Fallen Heros Arrive as Presidents Jets to Mombasa to receive nondescript ODM Defector

By Anwar Sadat
As the bodies of our fallen soldiers touched down, their commander in chief was laughing and having fan in Mombasa. The President has NEVER visited our soldiers in Somalia to give them moral support.

Now, even in DEATH, he had no time to receive their remains. In many nation, presidents will stop everything to honor the ultimate sacrifice of his soldiers. Though the president may not honor your sacrifice, We as a NATION salute your courage and HONOR your sacrifice. R.I.P —

  3. Thanks “The Star”. You tread where others dread! This is the kind of bold journalism which we expect of Media in a democracy. I know Jubilee/Old Kanu is going to lambast you for this but please keep it up until you publish the whole list. Just like publishing the whole of Garissa University #147 etched the pain of those students in Kenya’s memory for ever, publishing and eulogizing the names of our fallen soldiers and openly conveying condolences to their loved ones and survivors is the only true way to pay our respects as a country, and to encourage others to stand up and fight. Giving the Public a chance to freely confront and vent its grief is the way to heal and unify the Nation. Keeping silent and peddling lies and wishing away facts never really heals..it just swells the wound. Besides, the enemy knows how many they killed and how many equipment they destroyed, the parents and families of the killed soldiers know too? so what is Jubilee/Old Kanu Govt. hiding? what are you fearing? Anger of the Kenyan Public?

    Also in a democracy where institutions are held accountable, commanders/defense bosses on whose watch incidents like Kulbiyo and El Adde happen, would be expected to resign or be dismissed/demoted, regardless of the circumstances. This thing happened on the first anniversary of El Adde. Even a dumb colonel would have exercised extreme caution across all our Somalia barracks and placed reinforcements/back up systems on all high alert -this is what happens in USA and all USA embassies every 9/11 since Al Qaeda decimated WTO. Shame to Gen. Nkaissery and the CIC of KDF. You dont deserve to continue holding those positions!

  6. These are results of bad and tribal choices ,munafikiria mlevi anaamua uamuzi wa busara? Mwizi kama Ruto ana uamuzi gani Kenya hii? Mimi ni mnandi lakini siwezi fanya mistake ya kupiga kura kwa uhuruto Mungu anisikie na abariki kura yangu itoe wezi kwa uongozi. Wakalenjin tusiwe daraja la wezi omete chorik ongebe NASA mogere ISAAC muren kamili ne moche walet ongesup chicho.Wenye maskio wasikie.

  7. @ ida odinga don’t worry joho will rename mama ngina beach to ida odinga bitch and call your husband to come and commission it like he did fidel street. Hahaha hahahaha

