Xiaomi: Redmi A3x featuring a Jaw-Dropping Glass Back & Lightning-Fast 6.71” 90Hz Display!

Xiaomi Kenya has introduced the Redmi A3x, a masterpiece of modern design and cutting-edge technology. This innovative smartphone, with its stunning glass back and ultra-smooth 6.71” 90Hz display, is set to elevate your user experience to new heights.

Sleek Glass Back Design: The Redmi A3x boasts a sleek glass back that not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also provides a premium in-hand feel. At just 8.3mm thick, it offers a stylish and ergonomic profile, making it as delightful to hold as it is to behold.

Super Impressive Display: Enjoy an immersive visual experience with the Redmi A3x’s 6.71” display, featuring a lightning-fast 90Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re swiping through apps or binge-watching your favorite shows, the display ensures smooth transitions and vibrant visuals. With night light mode and DC dimming, it effectively reduces blue light and flicker, ensuring your comfort during extended use.

Exceptional Image Quality: Equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens, the Redmi A3x delivers stunning image quality for landscapes and portraits alike. The AI dual camera system ensures your photos are always impressive and full of life. The 5MP front camera, enhanced with a soft-light ring and selfie beauty mode, ensures you always look your best in every selfie.

Pioneering Performance: Powered by the octa-core T603 chipset, the Redmi A3x guarantees smooth and efficient performance. With up to 8GB of RAM, including 4GB of extended RAM, you’ll enjoy faster app loading and smoother multitasking. The 5000mAh battery provides all-day power, supported by a Type-C charging port and maintaining up to 80% capacity after 800 charge cycles. With MicroSD card support for up to 1TB, you’ll have ample storage for all your needs.

Enhanced Security and Durability: Enjoy quick and secure access with fingerprint and face unlock features. The Corning Gorilla Glass safeguards your screen from everyday wear and tear, ensuring long-lasting durability.

Variants and Pricing: The Redmi A3x is available in the following variants:

3+64GB: KES 11,199/-

4+128GB: KES 12,899/-

Color options include Midnight Black, Star Blue, and Forest Green.