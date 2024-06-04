Xiaomi Kenya Launches “Xiaomi Deals Carnival”: Massive Discounts on Smartphones this June

Xiaomi Kenya is thrilled to announce the launch of the “Xiaomi Deals Carnival,” a month-long promotion featuring unbeatable deals and discounts on a wide range of Xiaomi smartphones. From June 4th to June 30th, customers can enjoy amazing offers on some of Xiaomi’s most popular models, available at all Xiaomi promoter stores across Kenya.

Xiaomi’s “Deals Carnival” aims to provide customers with high-quality smartphones at incredible prices, making cutting-edge technology more accessible than ever. Whether you are looking for a feature-packed device for everyday use or a powerful smartphone to support your busy lifestyle, Xiaomi has the perfect option for you.

Highlights of this Exciting Promotion Include:

Redmi 13C Series: Known for its robust performance and stunning design, the Redmi 13C series offers a range of options to suit different needs and budgets. users can expect exceptional performance and value.

⦁ Redmi 13C 8GB*+128GB – KES 12,599

⦁ Redmi 13C 12GB*+128GB – KES 15,099

⦁ Redmi 13C 16GB*+256GB – KES 16,499

Redmi 12 Series: With superior camera capabilities and sleek aesthetics, the Redmi 12 series is perfect for those who love to capture life’s moments in vivid detail. Enjoy enhanced photography features and a seamless user experience at a fraction of the usual cost.

⦁ Redmi 12 8GB*+128GB – KES 14,999

⦁ Redmi 12 12GB*+128GB – KES 16,999

⦁ Redmi 12 16GB*+256GB – KES 19,999



Redmi A3: An excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers, the Redmi A3 combines essential smartphone features with reliable performance. Its stylish design and practical functionality make it a standout option for everyday use.

⦁ Redmi A3 6GB*+64GB – KES 10,499

⦁ Redmi A3 8GB*+128GB – KES 12,099

More over Xiaomi fans can join an exciting online campaign where they stand a chance of winning either Xiaomi S1 Active, Redmi Watch 3 or Redmi Power bank weekly. To join the campaign simply purchase any device on offer, more details can be found HERE

Don’t miss out on these extraordinary deals available exclusively during the Xiaomi Deals Carnival. Visit any Xiaomi promoter store in Kenya to take advantage of these offers and upgrade your smartphone experience.