Xiaomi Kenya Introduces Redmi 14C – Following the Success of Redmi 13C, One of the Top 10 Best-Selling Budget Phones

Xiaomi Kenya has announced the launch of the Redmi 14C, building on the phenomenal success of the Redmi 13C, which has earned its place among the Top 10 Best-Selling Budget Phones globally.
The latest addition promises to deliver even more value, starting with an exclusive offer: customers who buy the Redmi 14C in the first week will receive a FREE pair of Redmi Buds 6 Play.
In addition, the Redmi 14C comes with an impressive 24+1 months warranty, reinforcing Xiaomi’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Sleek, Stylish, and Built to Impress:With its 8.22mm ultra-slim body and range of eye-catching colors, the Redmi 14C is designed to impress and inspire.A Bigger, Better Viewing Experience:The expansive 6.88-inch display transforms your entertainment and productivity, ensuring every experience is immersive.
Performance That Keeps Up With You:
Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor and boasting up to 16GB of RAM, the Redmi 14C is built for multitasking, supported by a robust 5160mAh battery.
Unleash Your Inner Photographer:
Capture life’s moments effortlessly with the 50MP main camera and smart photo features, elevating your photography game.
Thoughtful Features for Everyday Convenience:Practical design elements like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and enhanced audio capabilities make the Redmi 14C a reliable companion.
Pricing and Availability:
The Redmi 14C is available in multiple configurations (4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB), starting at just KES 13,699. It’s now available at all Xiaomi Kenya Promoter Stores nationwide in the following color variants; Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple and Starry Blue
