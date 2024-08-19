Xiaomi Kenya Announces the Redmi Note 13 Series Offers Festival 2024

Xiaomi Kenya is excited to launch the Redmi Note 13 Series Offers Festival 2024, running from August 9th to September 9th. This month-long promotion offers an incredible opportunity for tech enthusiasts and smartphone users to upgrade to the Redmi Note 13 Series with discounts of up to KES 3,500.

Upgrade to Top-Notch Performance and Stunning Features:

The Redmi Note 13 Series is known for its impressive performance, sleek design, and cutting-edge features. This offer is the perfect chance for users to experience the latest in smartphone technology at a reduced price, making it more accessible than ever before.

Exclusive Price Discounts:

Don’t forget to take advantage of up to KES 3,500 off on the Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro models! Check out the deals:

Redmi Note 13 6+128GB – Was KES 22,399 ➡️ Now KES 19,999! 8+128GB – Was KES 24,099 ➡️ Now KES 22,999! 8+256GB – Was KES 25,899 ➡️ Now KES 23,999!

Redmi Note 13 Pro 8+256GB – Was KES 34,499 ➡️ Now KES 30,999! 12+512GB – Was KES 42,999 ➡️ Now KES 40,999!



Capture, Share, and Win Big:

The festival doesn’t just stop at discounts. Xiaomi Kenya is inviting users to participate in an exciting photo contest. Simply snap an iconic photo with your Redmi Note 13, post it on Facebook, and tag Xiaomi Kenya. The top three fans will be rewarded with fantastic prizes:

A FREE Trip to Maasai Mara: Experience the breathtaking wildlife and scenery of one of Africa’s most iconic destinations.

Experience the breathtaking wildlife and scenery of one of Africa’s most iconic destinations. A Xiaomi S1 Watch: Stay connected and stylish with this top-of-the-line smartwatch.

Stay connected and stylish with this top-of-the-line smartwatch. A Redmi Watch 3: Enjoy the perfect blend of functionality and fashion with this versatile wearable.

Don’t Miss Out! This is more than just a sale; it’s an opportunity to upgrade your tech, showcase your photography skills, and win extraordinary prizes. Don’t miss out on this chance to join the Redmi Note 13 Series community and take advantage of these limited-time offers.