Worst? Dear BCLB, why is Cheza Gaming Ltd(Helabet) not paying punters winnings?

Is gaming firm HelaBet dying?

The much troubled betting company Cheza Gaming Ltd T/A Hela Bet could be in the throes of death. A casual look at their social media pages indicates a struggling firm, that has over the past two months, been failing to pay punters who place bets in their platforms.

Complaints from punters abound on their social media pages but it seems that HelBets social media team are deleting comments from punters who haven’t been paid their winning. Jimmy Choge on 4:54 pm wrote “I haven’t been paid. I can’t take out my winnings.

What’s happening? This is the third day and you people have refused with my money. nataka pesa yangu” John The Blues Mmari says “Since last week i CANT WITHDRAW MY WINNINGS. I have been calling your customer care number and no one is picking. What’s happening?”

So many other complaints are all over social media about HelaBet. Our email and phone calls to the company went unanswered.

Dear BCLB, why is Cheza Gaming Ltd not paying punters winnings?

Social media has been awash with news that betting company, HelaBet has for the past two months not been paying winners money won in the site. The company seems to be sailing in troubled waters. In the local media story that appeared this week, a UK litigant is pushing to have HelBet shut down and to cease its operations over massive unsettled debts

A United Kingdom-based software development company has moved to court seeking to wind up the operations of a betting firm for failing to pay Sh55 million debt.

Khubi Solutions Limited wants Cheza Gaming Ltd liquidated for failing to make payments for the design of the betting firm’s gaming platform since October 2021.

The software development company was awarded Sh55 million in a debt row between it and Cheza Gaming Ltd T/A Helabetke.com, a Kenyan-based betting and gaming company.

High Court judge John Mativo ordered the betting company to pay Sh54,697,257.27 (US$ 371,915.36) to Khubi Solutions Limited after it failed to honour payment for the design of the firm’s platform in October 2021.

The betting company was also ordered to pay all the interests thereon at commercial rates from March 30, 2017 until payment in full and meet its costs of the suit. But two years down the line, Khubi has gone back to seeking orders to wind up the operations of HELABET after it failed to honor the judgment of Justice Mativo.

Judgment HCC No 165 of 2019

Petition Cheza

“Consequently, and form all the foregoing, it is apparent that the company is not in a position to meet its financial obligations, and is therefore, definitely involvement,” says THE UK company in its petition papers.

“The petitioner, therefore humbly prays that the honourable court makes an order that the official government liquidator to immediately take over the management of the company,” he petitions. Cheza Gaming trading as Hela Bet is said to have contracted Khubi Solutions to create for it a web-based betting platform whose scope of works was stipulated in the agreement.