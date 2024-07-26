Why we condemn Ruto’s new cabinet, Gen-Z demands must be implemented

CABINET– Press Statement by the National Alternative Leadership Forum

We, the National Alternative Leadership Forum, are here to unequivocally state our dissatisfaction with the recent Cabinet changes.

These reshuffles do not reflect the genuine wishes of the people of Kenya. Instead of addressing the pressing issues facing our nation, the recent Cabinet reshuffle has added fuel to an already raging fire, further deepening the crisis rather than extinguishing it.

Key Issues Ignored by the Reshuffle:

Rampant Corruption: Kenyans have made it abundantly clear that the fight against corruption is a top priority. Despite this, the reshuffle includes individuals with troubling corruption records. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index consistently ranks Kenya poorly, underscoring the government’s failure to tackle corruption effectively. The inclusion of individuals with unresolved corruption allegations in the new Cabinet is an affront to the fight against graft and a betrayal of the public’s trust.

High Cost of Living: The soaring cost of living continues to burden Kenyans, with food and fuel prices skyrocketing. The inflation rate, which has been climbing steadily, now stands at over 9%, pushing millions into poverty. The recent reshuffle fails to propose any substantial measures to alleviate this burden, leaving Kenyans to fend for themselves amid economic hardship.

Youth Unemployment: With over 60% of the population under 25, youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb. The National Bureau of Statistics reports that youth unemployment stands at an alarming 34.5%. The reshuffle’s lack of focus on job creation and youth empowerment reveals the government’s continued neglect of this critical issue.

Deteriorating Health and Education Sectors: Our healthcare and education systems are in a state of disrepair. Kenya’s healthcare system ranks poorly globally, and the education sector faces severe challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of qualified teachers. The reshuffle fails to address these sectors’ critical needs, further jeopardizing the future of our nation’s children and the well-being of all Kenyans. It also fails to address the critical issue of financing education for students in institutions of higher learning. There is a general feeling that the Higher Education Loans Board established in under the 1995 Act of Parliament was fair and effective.

Justice and Compensation for Victims of Police Brutality: The families of those who suffered police brutality during last year’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya protests against the Finance Bill 2023 and the high cost of living, as well as this year’s victims of Gen Z protests against the Finance Bill 2024 and bad governance, continue to seek justice and compensation. Their rights to justice and reparations have been grossly overlooked.

Constitutional Violations and Political Maneuvering:

The recent appointments violate the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya. Article 232 mandates that public service be guided by values and principles, including high standards of professional ethics, accountability, and transparency. Appointing individuals with corruption allegations to the Cabinet undermines these constitutional values and erodes public trust.

It is also notable that the appointment of opposition leaders to Cabinet positions is a blatant attempt to compromise parliamentary oversight. This maneuver is designed to stifle dissent and eliminate checks and balances, effectively undermining multi-party democracy. This move is a direct violation of Article 10 of the Constitution, which emphasizes national values and principles of governance, including democracy, the rule of law, and the participation of the people.

ODM’s Dual Role:

ODM, a key member of the Azimio Coalition, has pretentiously claimed to remain part of Azimio while suggesting that those appointed to the Cabinet acted independently. They have also wished the appointees well, which is nothing but a political gimmick. ODM seeks to simultaneously hold Cabinet positions and occupy Minority seats and head committees reserved for the opposition in Parliament. This dual role is not only unethical but also a strategic ploy to enjoy the perks of power without accountability.

This attempt by ODM to have its cake and eat it too is a mockery of democracy. It is a blatant attempt to undermine the integrity of our political institutions and the principles of good governance. This duplicity should be strongly condemned and rejected by all Kenyans of goodwill.

Our Demands:

Immediate Reversal of the Cabinet Appointments: We call on the President to withdraw the recent appointments and engage in a genuine, consultative process that reflects the people’s wishes and upholds the constitutional mandate.

Commitment to Addressing Key Issues: The government must prioritize tackling corruption, reducing the cost of living, creating jobs for the youth, and adequately funding the health and education sectors.

Uphold Democratic Principles: We urge the President to respect the separation of powers and ensure that the executive does not undermine the legislative and judicial branches. Appointments should be made based on merit, integrity, and a commitment to public service. Make University Education Affordable for the poor: Financing Model of higher education be reversed to the mechanisms that were established under HELB Act of 1995 in order to make education affordable and accessible to bright but poor students from every corner of our Republic. It was much fairer than the new arrangement which makes university fees unaffordable for poor parents. The current model seeks to make higher education a preserve of only the rich.

Finally, the National Alternative Leadership Forum remains steadfast in our commitment to championing the rights and aspirations of the Kenyan people. We call on all citizens, civil society organizations, university and college student organizations, former and current student leaders, and democratic institutions to join us in rejecting this mongrel of a government to demand a government that truly serves the people of Kenya.

End of Statement

Contact Information:

0721779445

National Alternative Leadership Forum

Signed,

Fwamba NC Fwamba

Chairman, National Alternative Leadership Forum

Onchari Oyieyo

Executive Director

Cathy Irungu

Secretary, National Alternative Leadership Forum

Ouma Odera

Vice Chairman

Mwenda Gatobu

Organizing Secretary

Silas Otuke

Inter-County Coordinator.

Beth Nachungura

Committee Member.

Jedidah Wairimu

Committee Member.

Hezron Shitseswa

Committee Member