We Could All Be Wrong on the Adani Deal: Let’s Pay Attention to What Raila Odinga Said

In our vibrant democracy, casting a vote signifies more than a mere exercise of civic duty; it embodies a profound trust in the judgment and vision of elected leaders. When citizens chose William Ruto as their president, they placed their faith in his capacity to navigate Kenya through the complex challenges of governance, believing he would formulate policies that prioritize the public good. While I did not personally vote for him, it is important to acknowledge that he now bears the responsibility of leadership for all Kenyans. Wishing failure upon him is not just unpatriotic; it undermines the very foundation of our democracy, which relies on trust and collective progress.

The discourse surrounding the Adani partnership, recently illuminated by Raila Odinga, has become mired in sensationalism and emotional rhetoric. This trend diverts our attention from fundamental issues such as transparency, accountability, and the potential benefits that such initiatives can yield for our nation. As informed by Raila Odinga, discussions regarding the Adani deal date back to 2012, when Raila was Prime Minister and Mwai Kibaki was President, long before Ruto assumed office, demonstrating that governance is an ongoing concern where continuity matters. Each new leader inherits a roadmap laid out by their predecessors, striving to enhance strategies and execution methods without entirely dismantling the progress already made.

This continuity is evident in Kenya’s overarching goals outlined in Vision 2030, the Medium-Term Plans (MDPs), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As a nation, we find ourselves in a race against time, pushing forward regardless of the political leadership of the time. It is necessary to view the Adani initiative through this lens, recognizing that it could be an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

The ongoing debate about the Adani deal and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) often lacks the rational consideration it deserves. While passionate opinions abound, making informed decisions about complex economic partnerships necessitates a deeper understanding of their implications. PPPs are not merely a trendy solution; they are a standard practice in progressive economies that facilitate crucial collaborations between the government and the private sector. The Nairobi Expressway, a successful PPP project, stands as a testament to the potential for transformative collaboration, enhancing connectivity and serving as a point of national pride.

Infrastructure and energy are vital pillars in advancing industrialization and achieving the SDGs. For instance, SDG 9 emphasizes building resilient infrastructure and promoting sustainable industrialization, while SDG 7 focuses on ensuring access to affordable and reliable energy for all. The interconnectedness of these goals is evident: without robust infrastructure and dependable energy sources, Kenya’s industrial growth and socio-economic development will remain stagnant.

Currently, our energy sector is fraught with challenges, including high costs and limited access, particularly in rural areas. A significant portion of Kenyans still lack reliable electricity, hindering progress across various sectors. The Adani deal aims to enhance energy generation capacity, offering a potential solution to this pressing issue. By investing in energy infrastructure, we can stimulate industrial growth, create job opportunities, and improve living standards for millions of Kenyans.

Imagine the chaos that would ensue if every citizen attempted to influence policy decisions without a solid grasp of the complexities involved. The need for informed discussions cannot be overstated. Sensationalizing issues like the Adani deal distracts us from the core questions of accountability and public benefit. Instead of engaging in heated debates, we should ensure these partnerships are conducted transparently and fairly.

Listening to Raila Odinga’s critique of the Adani deal prompted reflection on its broader implications. Could this partnership serve as a stepping stone toward national benefit, rather than being dismissed due to ignorance or misunderstanding? History demonstrates that significant shifts—such as the transition from analogue to digital television—were initially met with skepticism until their benefits became evident. Today, the advantages of digital technology are undeniable, revolutionizing access to information.

It is essential to remember that those who voted for William Ruto did so with the expectation that he would act in the nation’s best interest. Trusting a leader to make informed decisions is vital for a functioning democracy. If we undermine that trust by rejecting initiatives without critical examination, we risk stifling progress and hampering our collective ability to achieve the SDGs.

It is my humble opinion, therefore, that we must not succumb to emotional rhetoric but engage in reasoned discourse around the Adani deal and PPPs more broadly. The potential benefits of these partnerships—especially in infrastructure and energy—are too significant to ignore. By prioritizing transparency, accountability, and constructive dialogue, we can ensure that Kenya moves forward on a path of sustainable development, industrialization, and prosperity for all its citizens. Rejecting a potentially transformative partnership out of fear or misunderstanding is akin to discarding gold because we are accustomed to sand. Let us embrace informed discussions that pave the way for a brighter future.

BY Fwamba NC Fwamba- Chairman of the National Alternative Leadership Forum. Nairobi, 14th October 2024.