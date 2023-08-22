Wash wash man Edwin Ochieng Oduk arreigned in court for defrauding a french National Ksh12B fake

Wash Wash ‘Mastermind’ Edwin Ochieng aka ‘Mchafu’ Who Is Being Investigated Over Claims Of Defrauding A Frenchman Of Sh11.5 Billion In Precious Stones Deal Has Been Released On Bond.
The city business man is alleged to have defrauded the foreign national $89Million from the sale of 950 kilograms of coltan minerals allegedly flown from Garbon to Qatar.
Edwin Ochieng who appeared before kibera Senior principal magistrate Charles Mwaniki was accused of defrauding Mr William Tulil the money claiming he was to facilitate the transfer of the hard currency from Garbon to Rwanda.
“That the respondent received some of the money through bank accounts which the investigating officer is yet to trace for the purpose of obtaining financial transactions “read the application.
The investigating officer Nicholas Njoroge told the court that Edwin Oduk withdrew the money then packed it in boxes destined for Kigali Rwanda but the consignment did not reach Rwanda.
The complainant Mr William Tuil who had flown to Kigali to wait for the cash consignment flew back to Nairobi after being informed the money had been detained at JKIA.
The court heard that Mr Oduk allegedly asked the complainant another $48,500 for insurance storage and for hiring a private jet to fly the cash consignment to Kigali Rwanda.
The court heard that during arrest of Mr Edwin Ochieng at his residence at Brook Groove Nairobi police found that the boxes Mr Edwin said to be stashed with the Ksh89Million dollars were stuffed and filled with stones gravel and pieces of tiles.
His lawyers objected to the detention of the businessman for 7 days claiming that the police have not established compelling reasons to warrant such a long detention.
They further told the court that the businessman is not at flight risk since his place of abode is well known by the police.
The magistrate agreed with the defence that there are no compelling reasons to detain the suspect and released him on a cashbail of Ksh500k.
The court further ordered the suspect to report to kilimani police station for 7 days at 9am.
