Vipingo Ridge chairman Trevor Finn on the spot for impregnating local girl, Dumped!

Vipingo Ridge chairman Trevor Finn- Police in Kilifi are on the spot for failing to take action against a British national for impregnating a local.

Vipingo Ridge chairman Trevor Finn is accused of sleeping with a young lady from Vipingo area and putting her in the family way before vanishing.

The young girl attempted to access Vipingo Ridge as she sought help from her baby daddy to be but was repulsed by hawk eyed security guards at Vipingo Ridge Golf estate.

Desperate, the lady reported the matter to local police who said their powers were limited.

The lady (name withheld for safety reasons) wants Finn’s passport to be detained to await the birth of the baby as he may fly to the UK to avoid the storm. The lady claims she met the British national at the golf resort when she went looking for menial jobs where he offered to help her secure a job since his son inlaw is the CEO. However, that was never fulfilled.

According to her, Finn used to drive her to some Villa in Kilifi where they had unprotected sex for months. He could then reward her with cash gifts snd promised but went missing as soon as she disclosed her pregnancy.

This comes in the wake of court battles on ownership of the multi-billion resort where rally driver Alastair Cavenagh has accused his co-directors of conspiring to throw him out of the estate.

Cavenagh has sued his co-directors Christopher Gordon Horsey and David Horsey accusing them of trying to illegally acquire a majority stake in an offshore firm that has interests in Vipingo ridge.

The Horseys and Cavenagh have a stake at First European Finance Investment (FEFI) Ltd is one of the firms that has shares at Sunsail Trading Limited, Vipingo Ridge Limited and Vipingo Beach Ltd; the three firms that own the luxurious golf resort.

Horseys then appointed their sons Jason, Peter, Alex and in-law Trevor to the board, giving them 4 seats against 3 and thus Board majority.

Horseys forced removal of founder Cavenagh as chairman in September 2023 and replaced him with Trevor Finn; Alex Horseys father in law.

Trvevor Finn’s daughter Victoria is married to Alex who is son to Christopher Horace Horsey. Alex was appointed by the Horseys as the CEO of Vipingo Ridge in June 2023.

Alex has no experience of running such a company and has made a series of unpopular decisions and mistakes as a result.

The Horseys/Finn unpopularity has led to 65 homeowners filing legal petition to have them removed for nepotism and incompetence seeking to have duly qualified Kenyans given the jobs in their place