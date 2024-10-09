Vehicle thief! Former Trident Insurance lawyer in HOT SOUP as KRA confirms ownership of ‘stolen’ vehicle

By Urbanas Langat (court reporter)

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed the ownership of a vehicle allegedly stolen by Rueben Urbanus Kioko, a former lawyer at Trident Insurance.

KRA presented a document in court confirming the contested vehicle is owned by Muus Kenya Limited.

“The vehicle, KAH 113S is owned by Muus Kenya Limited,” said a KRA representative when he presented the document at Milimani law Court.

Kioko, who appeared before Magistrate Hon Ben Mark Ekhubi at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, October 8th, 2024, is accused of stealing a motor vehicle, a Hyundai valued at Sh 300,000, from Capitol Hill Towers in March 2023.

He was released on a bond of Sh 500,000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh 200,000 after denying the charge filed against him by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Igonga.

The charge against Kioko had been drawn by the Officer Commanding Capitol Hill Police Station, Nairobi and sent for authentication to the DPP’s office.

The advocate was arrested on April 30, 2024, and released on a police cash bail after recording a statement under inquiry. The Capitol Hill Police Station boss directed Kioko to appear before court to take a plea on May 10, 2024, but he was charged on May 16, 2024.

Kioko has now obtained orders from the High Court to stay the proceedings.

“Criminal proceedings before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani in Criminal case E503 of 2024 are hereby suspended until the hearing and determination of this petition,” according to a court order dated September 30th, 2024.

The lawyer was dismissed from Trident Insurance due to allegations of gross abuse of office, professional misconduct and mismanagement of the insurance firm.

It is alleged that he allocated 70% of office work to friends- 70% to his own firm that goes under the style of Urbanus K & Associates Advocates- sabotaged the company’s insurance business with county governments, and approved unauthorized claims for 48 accident victims who were not insured by Trident.