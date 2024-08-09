Trouble at KURA OVER POOR Work, Director general on the spotlight

KURA- Residents of Nairobi’s Syokimau estate have given the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) a seven day notice to re-undertake construction of three key road links in the area that were shoddily done, failure to which they will seek legal redress.

Through Otiang’a Owiti and Company Advocates, the Syokimau Residents Association (SRA) says the contractors who were awarded the contract to work on the Kiungani, Mwananchi and Airport Phase One roads did substandard works not commensurate with the amount of money they were paid.

The residents also accuse the contractors of delays to complete the works.

“The progress on these roads has been substantially delayed, and the quality of work falls significantly below acceptable standards. This blatant disregard for the agreed-upon timelines constitutes a clear breach of contractual obligations,” they state.

They say that their efforts to have the matter amicably through dialogue with KURA have failed to bear any fruit, forcing them to opt for legal means.

“Our client has over the course of time since 2023 been involved in meetings and discussions with your esteemed office, officers, engineers as well as your appointed contractors and their representatives demanding immediate corrective action concerning the unacceptable condition of roadworks in our neighbourhood,” their lawyers say in a demand letter to the authority dated July 4, 2024.

They say the road works undertaken under contracts…… Improvement and Routine Maintenance of Mavoko Roads: Package 5 Contract No.: KURA/RMLF/LE/086/2023-2024 by Caano Construction Co Limited; Improvement and Routine Maintenance of Mavoko Roads: Package 7 Contract No.: KURA/RMLF/LE/087/2023-2024 by Interlink and Improvement to Bitumen Standards of Kiungani Road (Part) Contract No.: KURA/RMLF/HQ/335/2022-2023 by Reenret Enterprises Limited are now in a sorry state.

Yesterday, the residents also held a peaceful protest over the state of the work and poor workmanship by the contractor.

They claimed KURA has failed to listen to their complaints over poor works, adding that the same contractor who had done shoddy work on one of the roads in the area was still given another road despite having failed to comply with the standards.

The Association’s Chairman Timothy Mbaluka said they had even written a protest letter to the KURA Director General who promised to act but has failed to do so.

The residents noted that despite the recent completion of Airport Road phase one, it is already in deplorable state because of the sub-standard work.

They demanded immediate improvement and supervision of the road works to avoid wastage of tax and constant repairs of vehicles by road users.

“The road is riddled with potholes, creating a hazardous driving environment. These substandard conditions not only cause extensive vehicle damage but also make the road nearly unmotorable.

Residents struggle with impassable sections, especially during the rainy season, when the potholes fill with water, becoming virtually invisible and even more dangerous,” they say in their letter.

The residents say pedestrians have not been spared either as the roads become muddy when it rains and dusty during dry days, posing a severe safety risk.

“At night, these issues are exacerbated, creating a complete security threat and increasing the risk of accidents and injuries,” they state.

They claimed that Kiungani road undertaken by Reenret Enterprises Limited, has been plagued by delays and substandard execution.

“The road surface is uneven and riddled with defects that make it difficult and dangerous to navigate. Vehicles frequently sustain damage, and pedestrians find it challenging to walk safely, particularly in low-light conditions,” they said.

They go on to observe: “ The poor state of the road significantly impedes access to essential services, such as emergency medical care and routine deliveries, thereby threatening the livelihood and well-being of the entire community.”

The residents say that work on the Mwananchi road is a glaring example of inadequate construction and maintenance of roads in the country.

“Potholes, uneven surfaces, and poor drainage create an environment that is perilous for both vehicles and pedestrians.” the residents state through their advocates.

While accusing KURA of dereliction of duty, the residents want the authority to undertake remedial repairs to correct the situation as well as hold the contractors liable.

“We demand that the office of the Director General take swift and legally appropriate steps to hold the current contractors accountable for the mismanagement and negligence that have substantially contributed to these projects’ failures, constituting a violation of the constitutional principles governing public projects and community well-being,” they say.