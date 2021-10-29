Lets Go! Fly 748 to showcase affordable flight rates for domestic routes at Sarit Expo Center

Top notch airline 748 Air Services has set up a booth at the ongoing Tourism Fair at the Sarit Expo Center, to cater to the rising number of travelers’ in need of affordable domestic flights.

The Managing Director, Moses Mwangi said that Kenyans have opportunity to explore the beautiful country after the lifting of curfew restriction by president Uhuru Kenyatta during the recent Mashujaa holiday fete.

Mwangi added that kenyans have bigger opportunity to capitalize on affordable offers in the hospitality and aviation sector to help explore different destinbations in the country.

“The getaway tourism fair will provide Kenyans with various exciting offers for holiday destinations as the peak season is approaching. I would like to encourage everyone to take advantage of these offers in the aviation and hospitality sectors to explore this Magical country,” said Mr. Mwangi.

The airline will use the forum to showcase its new domestic routes, most of them in the coastal tourism circuit offering travelers competitive airfares starting from KES 5,350 for a one way ticket.

On his part 748 Air Services, Chairman, Ahmed Jibril said that their mission is to transform travel experience for all Kenyans whether they are a first-time traveler or an ardent traveler through provision of fast, affordable, reliable and safe travel option.

Since last year, the airline has been on an aggressive domestic routes expansion from flying to the Mara only, to now flying to Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa and Kisumu to support business and leisure tourism.