KPA – Un-Confirmed Licenses Revenue

Financial statements shows licenses revenue of Kshs 176,143,000, out of which Kshs 65,915,532 relates to revenue earned on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) handled by African Gas and Oil Company Limited. A review of the license agreement dated 21 September 2007 between Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and African Gas and Oil Company Limited indicated that the Company was to pay a license fee in US Dollars for an amount equal to twenty-five percent (25%) of the Company’s revenue derived directly from each tonne of LPG discharged, payable on a quarterly basis.

Records provided for audit indicated that KPA charged the license fees based on a calculation of estimated service revenue of the Company charged at US Dollars twenty – two and sixty-five cents (USD 22.65) exclusive of taxes for each tonne of LPG discharged at the facility as per Clause 7.7 of the Agreement without verifying the actual revenue of the Company. The rate charged was US Dollar one cent (USD 0.01) higher than the US Dollar twenty-two and sixty-four cents (USD 22.64) provided in the agreement. However, KPA did not provide evidence that this was the service fee charged by the Company to base the revenue billed on the same.

Consequently, the accuracy and validity of the license fee of Kshs 92,566,974 collected for the year ended 30 June 2020 could not be confirmed.

On their part of response they said that African Oil and Gas Ltd (AGOL) remits to the Authority every quarter a Quarter of their annual revenue share generated from the use of the facility as provided for under clause 7 of the License Agreement. The data of the actual units handled is certified by an independent surveyor before being submitted to the Authority for revenue recognition. During FY 2019-2020 a total of Kshs 166,577,228 was earned as revenue. Attached is a copy of the agreement, invoices and supporting schedules as Appendix 3

Quarter Invoice Amount USD (VAT Exclsv.) Exchange Rate Amount (Kshs) Q1 90081463 448,017.94 103.35 46,302,654.10 Q2 90082435 330,921.16 101.59 33,618,280.64 Q3 90083706 373,351.27 101.26 37,805,549.60 Q4 90084360 458,219.15 106.61 48,850,743.58 1,610,509.52 166,577,227.92

Further, Clause 7.7 of the Agreement provides a rate of USD 22.64 per ton. The tonnages are provided in three decimal places. Africa Oil and Gas Ltd computation and remittances are rounded up to two decimal places resulting in USD 22.65 per ton. The rounding up increased the rate by 0.01.

The following are the highlights of the agreement.