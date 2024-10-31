This SATURDAY: Burning Spear Live in Nairobi, Kenya – A Historic Reggae Event!

BY Milton Were

Nairobi, Kenya – Prepare to witness a monumental reggae concert as the legendary Burning Spear, a two-time Grammy Award winner and reggae pioneer, performs live in Kenya this saturday 2nd November 2024.

Known for his profound impact on reggae music and his powerful messages of peace and unity, Burning Spear (born Winston Rodney) is a cultural icon and voice of resilience who has shaped the reggae genre for nearly five decades. This rare appearance in Nairobi marks a significant moment for reggae fans and music lovers in Kenya and beyond.

Burning Spear, hailing from Saint Ann’s Bay, Jamaica, is more than just a musician—he is a messenger of Rastafari culture and African consciousness.

Rising to prominence in the 1970s alongside reggae legends like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, he built his legacy on powerful anthems such as “Marcus Garvey,” “Jah Nuh Dead,” and “Slavery Days,” which encapsulate his fight for social justice, African identity, and spiritual freedom. His music emphasizes deep roots, rhythmic intensity, and lyrics that resonate with messages of liberation and heritage, securing him a revered place in reggae history.

With over 25 albums and an illustrious career that spans live performances across the globe, Burning Spear has inspired millions with his magnetic stage presence and soul-stirring voice. A two-time Grammy winner, his accolades include Grammy wins for “Best Reggae Album” and nominations in several others, cementing his position as a timeless influence on reggae music. For fans, seeing Burning Spear live is more than a concert—it’s a journey through the rich and revolutionary history of reggae.

This Nairobi performance promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with the music that has inspired generations. Taking place at the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), known as the “heart of the green city in the sun,” this event is set against Nairobi’s vibrant skyline. It’s a unique opportunity for fans in East Africa to experience the legendary Burning Spear in an electrifying live atmosphere.

Event Details:

Venue: KICC, Nairobi

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Time: Gates open at 4 PM

Ticket Information:

Regular: 2,000 Ksh

2,000 Ksh VIP: 5,000 Ksh

5,000 Ksh VVIP: 10,000 Ksh

Ticket Purchase Links:

To buy with a card: Sound System Club To buy with MPESA: Mtaani MPESA Paybill: 4140907 (Account number: Your mobile number, e.g., 0722…)

This concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to celebrate the power of reggae and honor one of the genre’s true pioneers. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this historic event as Burning Spear lights up Nairobi with his timeless message of unity and resilience.

