The Remarkable Journey of Aldrine Kipchirchir Kibet: From Humble Beginnings to International Stardom.

Aldrine Kipchirchir Kibet, a 17 year old attacking midfielder from Poror, Baringo County, has risen through the ranks to become one of the most promising young talents in Kenyan football. His journey is a testament to resilience, perseverance, and a passion for the game that has propelled him to excel both domestically and internationally.

Kibet’s football journey began humbly in Baringo, where he completed his primary education before seeking opportunities at various high schools. However, his path was not always smooth. Despite his talent, several schools rejected him due to his small stature. It was only St. Anthony’s Boys’ principal, V.O. Makanda, who admitted him—albeit with some doubts. Once Kibet joined St. Anthony’s Boys High School Kitale, everything changed. The school recognized his potential and nurtured his talent, providing the platform he needed to hone his skills.

Kibet’s breakthrough came during the 2023 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Championships in Kakamega. At just 16 years old, he led St. Anthony’s Boys Kitale to their sixth national title, emerging as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and being named Most Valuable Player (MVP). His stellar performance earned him national recognition, and he was awarded the LG/SJAK August Sports Personality of the Month for his exploits.

Kibet’s talent soon attracted international scouts, leading him to join Nastic Sports Academy in Spain, where he continued to impress. At the Valladolid International Cup, Kibet’s performance was nothing short of exceptional. He was instrumental in his team’s success, scoring six goals and providing three assists. Standout moments included a decisive goal in the semifinals against FC Gabia and a hat-trick in a 5-3 win over AC Milan, which earned him the MVP award of the tournament.

Kibet’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. Along with his MVP honors at the Valladolid International Cup, he was also named Top Scorer of the CECAFA U18 Championship 2023. His excellence at the KSSSA U19 Championship earned him the Golden Boot Award, further solidifying his reputation as a prolific goal scorer. At the 2023 SOYA Awards, Kibet was recognized as the second-best Most Promising Sports Person of the Year.

Kibet’s journey has been marked by numerous accolades, including the LG East Africa and SJAK Sports Personality of the Month award, cementing his status as a rising star in both Kenyan and international football.

His contributions have been instrumental in helping Team Kenya qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations U20, set to be held in Morocco in 2025. Currently, he is the top scorer and assist provider in the ongoing CECAFA U20 Championship in Tanzania, continuing to shine on the international stage.

Kibet’s story is one of triumph over adversity. From being rejected due to his size to becoming a standout player for St. Anthony’s Boys Kitale and now a star at Nastic Sports Academy in Barcelona, Spain, Kibet has proven that determination and talent can overcome any obstacle. His journey serves as an inspiration to many young players in Kenya and beyond.

Notably, Kibet was first recognized in 2017 when he won the Most Outstanding Player award at the Victor Wanyama ROYA Tournament, which was presented to him by none other than the current President of Kenya, H.E. William Ruto. The boy who was once rejected has become a national icon, proving that, as the saying goes, “When your time comes for God to bless you, even the basket will hold water for you.”

With his footballing talent now recognized on an international scale, Aldrine Kibet’s future looks bright. As he continues to develop his skills in Spain and represent Kenya on the global stage, there is no doubt that he is destined for even greater success.

We wish Aldrine all the best in both his education and football career. His story is a beacon of hope for young athletes across Kenya, showing that greatness can be achieved through hard work and perseverance.

Via: Mitume Baba Yao