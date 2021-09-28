New ZERO X Series with Super Moon Mode Camera Launched- Infinix

Infinix today announced the new ZERO X Pro smartphone in Kenya featuring a remarkable camera and visual capabilities that allow users to create a masterpiece out of every moment captured.

The ZERO X Series includes three variants – the ZERO X Pro, ZERO X and ZERO X NEO – which all include breakthrough visual technologies such as a Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor, 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine, a top-notch software feature allowing a high resolution looking shot of the Moon.

“Infinix is not only a brand that combines quality performance, cutting-edge technology and innovative

design at accessible prices in comparison to other smartphone devices in today’s market, but also

known for creating devices to cater to the needs of consumers in the emerging markets.” shared

Charles Ding, Deputy Product Director of ZERO X Series at Infinix Mobility. “The ZERO X Pro will feature the latest camera technology and image optimization to inspire young adults and emerging

professionals to explore their creativity and place the power of professional photography firmly in their hands.”

Shoot the Moon

The ZERO X Series offers users a high-performing full focal length camera technology through a

complete end-to-end imaging system that enhances any visual content.

Infinix equipped the ZERO X Pro with the 108MP OIS ultra-night Venti camera comprising of an 8MP

periscope moonshot lens with 5X optical zoom and 60X hybrid zoom and a 120° field of view (FOV) 8MP

ultra-wide & macro lens. The cameras are enhanced with Quad-LED flash and Infinix’s innovative Hybrid Image Stabilization (including OIS+EIS) solution to capture every detail in a larger field of view smoothly while reducing blurred images.



The ZERO X Pro features a 64MP super-night camera lens.

The ZERO X Pro also comes equipped with the Super Moon Mode, which combines a 60X periscope

moonshot camera and the Galileo Algorithm Engine developed by Infinix. The Galileo Algorithm Engine

combines lunar exposure and focus locking systems to quickly adjust the focus motor to the clearest

predicted position, while revolution elimination algorithms calculate and eliminate the influence of

natural tidal forces enabling a clear shot of the Moon.

Simultaneously, lunar detail protection algorithms retain detailed textures and artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning enhancement algorithms improve the details and effects of the image subject. When turned on, users can achieve one of the clearest and detailed smartphone images of the night sky.

For the selfie camera, the ZERO X Pro offers a 16MP dual front flash and enhanced AI shooting

technology to capture the perfect selfies. In addition, all ZERO X Pro smartphones offer high-quality

videos with 960 FPS super slow-motion and 4K time-lapse.

Much More Power with Dual-Chip Technology

To power the smartphones with efficient in-game accelerations and data processing, the ZERO X Series

features a Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor, which combines the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with

the MediaTek Intelligent Display chipset.

The MediaTek Helio G95 processor is a 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM

Cortex-A76, six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.05GHz and 2GHz respectively and one

of the fastest GPUs, the ARM Mali-G76 MP4(-900 MHz).



The processor integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine Technology to enable a faster response between smartphone and cell-tower, while also enabling connection to two Wi-Fi bands or routers simultaneously for lower game latency and reduced lag. The MediaTek Helio G95 chipset is paired with an individual Intelligent Display chipset to create the Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor that further boosts the smartphone’s visual capabilities.

Consumers can also enjoy a comfortable and immersive viewing experience day and night with the ZERO

X Pro and ZERO X’s 6.67” active matrix organic light-emitting diodes (AMOLED) display with 240Hz touch

sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate. With low blue light eye comfort certification, accredited by TÜV

Rheinland, users can enjoy hours of use with less eye fatigue no matter the time of day.

Other key features of the Infinix ZERO X Series include:

• 4500mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charge Technology: The ZERO X Pro and ZERO X are equipped

with a 4500mAh battery with 45W quick charge technology and TÜV Rheinland safe fast-charge

technology, which charges the device to 40% in 15 minutes with added safety and assurance.

The ZERO X NEO has a large 5000mAh battery with fully optimized TÜV Rheinland 18W Safe

Fast-Charge Technology empowering today’s youth to do more on their smartphones.

• Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.2 with Write Booster: Infinix’s Write Booster feature improves

the writing and reading speed to accelerate application and cache loading and reduce delay or

lag when switching and opening different apps.

• Audio Technology: The powerful combination of Smart PA and DTS technology enhances the

amplitude and loudness to create a surround sound experience.

• Infinix’s Dar-Link 2.0: The software improves the image stability and the sensitivity of touch

control that is based on an AI algorithm, while simultaneously bringing down the temperature of

the device to provide a fully immersive gaming experience.

• XOS 7.6 Software: Infinix’s latest operating system integrates applications designed for a smarter

life, such as the Phone Cloner to transfer all data to a new device with ease, Game Zone to

intelligently manage games by blocking distractions like incoming messages and calls and Doc

Correction to auto-correct documents and adjust as needed for easier viewing. Infinix keeps

software regularly updated so stay tuned for future updates.

Availability

ZERO X Pro, is available in Infinix outlets countrywide and online on Xpark here https://bit.ly/3AtqHT.

The ZERO X Pro will be available in two colors in Kenya: Nebula Black and Starry Silver, at a retail price of Ksh 36,999.

Infinix also released the XE25 Earbuds and XE20 Earbuds. The XE20 Earbuds offers 60ms super-low latency, 10mm high-efficiency composite diaphragm and auto-pairing to your mobile phone. The XE25 Earbuds pumps out high-quality sound with a graphene diaphragm, ENC(Environmental Noise

Cancellation), super low-latency, over 100 hours playback time, LCD display and more.