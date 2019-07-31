Youth president Karen Nyamu to grace “Koth Biro” tournament

Former woman rep aspirant and director at Nairobi water and Sewarage company Karen Nyamu is the 2019 individual performance category sponsor in the popular Koth biro tournament. Winners will not only receive trophies courtesy of German based Pamojah Movement but also cash awards courtesy of Ms. Karen Nyamu. The flamboyant Nairobi based lawyer donated fifty thousand shillings towards the tournament whose finals will be on Saturday 3, from 2pm.

“I have a special attachment to grassroots activities especially Kothbiro football tournament whose impact on the youth can be felt not only in Nairobi but Countrywide,” said Ms. Nyamu.

She also noted that she would love to see koth biro women tournament in future. “You have run a very successful yearly tournament so far, let us see you incorporating the girl talent in the next one.”

The tournament’s MVP, the most promising player and the top scorer will all receive ten thousand shillings each, courtesy of Ms.Nyamu’s sponsorship.

Meanwhile the list of the Most Valuable Players are; Evans Mieno and Emmanuel Omulama of Umeme Bees, Victor Otieno of Nyoi fc and Keith Imbali of Dallas fc.

The most promising player’s category nominees are: Evans Mieno of Umeme Bees and Nyoi’s Edwin Otieno.

In the golden boot category, it will be battle to the end as Francis Omondi of Borussia currently holds the leader’s board with 5 goals but with his team long knocked out; four other players on the board have an opportunity to equal or pass his tally. The players include: Chrispin Onyango of Kingstone with 4 goals, Victor Ochieng of Allin Jua Kali with 4 goals, Clyde Senaji of Umeme Bees with 4 goals and Kingstone’s Kelwish Walubaka with 3 goals.

The Arnold Origi Golden gloves awards nominees are: Job Ochieng of Borrussia and Vincent Katili of Ping fc.

“At Kothbiro we endeavour to give the best to all the participants and we highly strive to motivate players to give their best performance for self actualization, their teams and also the fans. The individual cash awards are a great way to also reward individual performance,” Robert Ochola, Kothbiro CEO.

Top achievers at the Annual Kothbiro football tournament are set to receive cash awards courtesy of Africa’s leading sports gaming company, SportPesa. The winner will walk away with three hundred thousand shillings, the runner-up will receive one hundred thousand shillings, and the third best team will bag seventy five thousand while the fourth team will pocket fifty thousand shillings.

Kingstone fc will play against Allin Jua Kali in a battle royale to crown the war that has been this 2019 season. Kingstone are last season’s semi-finalists and will be desperately looking to win their first title while Allin Jua Kali the Spanner boys from BuruBuru are having a fairy tale run in their debut season.